Beyoncé’s roller-disco birthday bash was the hottest ticket in town this weekend. The who’s who of Hollywood came together, on Saturday, to show off their rollerskating skills at Beyoncé’s birthday party. The Renaissance superstar, who turned 41 on September 4, celebrated her big day with an invite-only party at a massive mansion in LA’s swanky Bel-Air neighborhood.
Celebrities like Adele, Megan Fox, Ciara, Zendaya, Drake, Kim Kardashian, Michael B. Jordan, Kelly Rowland, and more broke out their best disco fits (including an appearance by Offset as Michael Jackson) to hit the hardwood with Bey. In true Carter’s fashion, there seems to be no footage inside the actual soiree, however, there are plenty of pictures from celebs showing off their fit before they arrived.
Beyoncé’s latest body of work Renaissance, which features heavy bounce-infused beats, was the perfect soundtrack for the affair. While Ye’ wasn’t spotted on the scene, he opened up on social media about his favorite track off the culture-shifting disc. “Favorite song on Beyoncé album,” he captioned a stream of Church Girl, which peaked at No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100 in mid-August.
Renaissance peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts, with 2022’s biggest week by a woman – and the second-largest week of the year overall, Billboard reports. Keep scrolling to see who wore what to Beyonce’s birthday party.
Beyoncé Had A Star-Studded Disco Themed Birthday Party was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Ciara
Ciara attended the star-studded event wearing shimmering high-waisted pants and a graphic tee of Michael Jackson’s iconic “Thriller” album. The 36-year-old mother of two rocked gold bangles and heart-shaped sunglasses along with the fun 70s-inspired look. Ci Ci sported wavy blonde hair for some added flare.
On Instagram, the “Jump” hitmaker gushed about the retro outfit, telling fans that she was “feeling groovy.”
“Celebratin the BDay Girl @Beyonce,” Ciara captioned a cute video of herself gliding in roller skates to Bey’s “Cuff It.”
2. Lizzo
Lizzo turned heads at the event wearing a red mini skirt and a matching Gucci X Adidas bustier top. The Grammy-award-winner served up face and body as she donned smokey eye shadow, long red acrylic nails, big shades and door-knocker earrings. Lizzo attended the event alongside her new boyfriend Myke Wright, who sported a purple suit for the occasion.
3. Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey attended Bey’s birthday bash rocking a classic black Adidas tracksuit alongside her boo DDG. The cute couple wore afro wigs and big silver rope chains along with their fun matching outfits.
4. Drake
Drake showed up to the party donning a super chic velour tracksuit. The rapper’s chiseled chest was on full display as he served up smoldering looks in an icy chain necklace and sleek fish braids. They don’t call him “Champagne Papi” for nothing!
5. Offset
Offset channeled the iconic King of Pop during the event. The Migos star wore a replica of Michael Jackson’s legendary sequin jacket and the crystal-studded white glove the singer wore to the Grammys in 1984.
6. La La & Kim Kardashian
LaLa Anthony, Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe showed up to the event dressed down to the nines in sparkly retro attire. Kim, 41, showed off her cinched waist in a red zebra print jumpsuit with matching heels, while Khloe opted for a glittery silver mini skirt and a cropped long-sleeve shirt. The star wore her hair in big wavy beach curls. Anthony shined in a curve-hugging gold metallic halter top and matching high-waisted leggings. The entertainment broadcaster rocked black shades and thin gold hoops along with the ensemble.
7. Megan Fox
Megan Fox understood the assignment. The actress took the roller disco theme to the extreme during the star-studded event. Fox glistened at the party wearing a silver halter bra and glittery disco shorts. The Transformers alum jazzed up the look with long silver earrings and chunky glittery heels. Fox wore glittery eye shadow to compliment the 70s-inspired ensemble.