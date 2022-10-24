Beyoncé Confirms A ‘Renaissance’ World Tour, The BeyHive Is Ready To Sell Organs For Tickets

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Beyoncé fans rejoice you will get your opportunity to do the #cuffitchallenge with Bey herself in an arena or stadium near you. The singer confirmed a Renaissance World Tour is coming in a unique way.

No longer doing things the conventional way, Beyoncé decided to announce her Renaissance World Tour during an auction slideshow at the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala on October 22.

The singer, who used Instagram to announce her latest album, teamed up with the Wearable Art Gala to raffle off “a UNIQUE experience” to see her on tour when it begins in Summer 2023 and will have tour dates in the United States and abroad.

Per Vulture:

Bey was at the event, so it seems certain that she signed off on this reveal. Valued at $20,000, the package included first-class plane tickets, a three-night hotel stay, two Renaissance concert tickets, and a guided backstage tour from Beyoncé’s mom, Miss Tina.

As for how much it costs to bid on the once-in-a-lifetime experience, Yahoo! News reports that video from the auction show bids reached about $50,000, but no confirmation of the final bid price was shared.

According to an attendee, the winning bid was $150,000, well damn.

The BeyHive Is Buzzing With Excitement About The Renaissance World Tour

The announcement of the Renaissance World Tour has the BeyHive excited, of course, and many understand that they will probably have to sell an organ, specifically a kidney, to get their hands on tickets.

Copping tickets to any Beyoncé concert can prove to be quite difficult, but if any fan is up to the challenge, it’s Beyoncé’s loyal fanbase.

The Houston native said on her first single off Renaissance, “Break My Soul,” that “we back outside,” this tour is a clear indication of that.

You can peep more reactions to the exciting news in the gallery below.

