Beyoncé Brings Major Virgo Energy To Harper’s Bazaar September ‘Icons’ Issue

By now you’ve heard about Beyoncé’s rare interview with Harper’s Bazaar, but did you know that her Virgo energy keeps her from revealing parts of herself?

“The reason those folks don’t see certain things about me is because my Virgo ass does not want them to see it….It’s not because it doesn’t exist!” said the singer.

In astrology, Virgos are said to be systematic in their approach to life, a perfectionist at heart, and aren’t afraid to improve skills through diligent and consistent practice.

Beyonce proves she’s the epitome of a Virgo as she describes how she works with people within her circle and through her company, Parkwood Entertainment. “I’ve surrounded myself with honest people who I admire, who have their own lives and dreams and are not dependent on me.

