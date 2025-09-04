Celebrate Bey Day With Beyoncé’s Biggest & Best Hits

It’s Bey Day! Today (Sept. 4), we celebrate the birthday of one of the most influential artists of our time—Beyoncé. From her early days as the lead singer of Destiny’s Child to her groundbreaking solo career, Beyoncé has continuously redefined what it means to be a global superstar. Beyoncé’s career is filled with numerous hit songs that have defined her as one of the greatest artists of all time. Check out some of her biggest and best hits inside.

Beyoncè’s impact on the entertainment industry is unparalleled. With iconic albums like “Lemonade” and “Beyoncé,” she has pushed the boundaries of music, blending genres and telling powerful stories that resonate across generations. Hits like “Crazy in Love,” “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It),” and “Formation” have not only topped charts worldwide but have also become anthems of empowerment and resilience.

Beyoncé’s influence extends beyond music. As a cultural icon, she has used her platform to advocate for social justice, celebrate Black culture, and empower women. Her visual albums and performances are masterpieces, combining music, film, fashion, and art to create immersive experiences that leave a lasting impact.

On her birthday, we honor Beyoncé not just for her chart-topping records but for her unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and the advancement of Black culture in the entertainment industry. Happy Birthday, Queen Bey!

Check out a few of her biggest and best hits below:

1. "Crazy in Love" feat. Jay Z Widely considered one of her signature songs, "Crazy in Love" was Beyoncé's first solo single after Destiny's Child. The song, with its infectious beat and iconic horn sample, topped the charts globally and won multiple awards, including a Grammy for Best R&B Song. 2. "Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It)" This anthem for independence and empowerment became a cultural phenomenon, thanks in part to its iconic music video featuring Beyoncé's dance routine. The song won several awards, including three Grammys, and is one of her most recognizable tracks. 3. "Halo" "Halo" is a powerful ballad that showcases Beyoncé's vocal range. The song was a commercial success, reaching the top five in several countries and becoming one of her most beloved songs. 4. "Irreplaceable" With its catchy "to the left, to the left" hook, "Irreplaceable" became a global hit and an anthem for those going through breakups. The song spent 10 weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. 5. "Drunk in Love" feat. Jay Z A sultry and hypnotic duet with her husband Jay-Z, "Drunk in Love" became one of the standout tracks from her self-titled visual album. The song won two Grammys and remains a fan favorite. 6. "Formation" "Formation" is one of Beyoncé's most politically charged songs, celebrating Black culture and addressing issues of race and police brutality. The song was critically acclaimed and won numerous awards, including a Grammy for Best Music Video. 7. "Run the World (Girls)" This high-energy anthem is a celebration of female empowerment. The song's bold beat and message have made it a favorite at concerts and events celebrating women. 8. "Love on Top" "Love on Top" is a throwback to old-school R&B, featuring key changes that highlight Beyoncé's vocal prowess. The song received critical acclaim and won a Grammy for Best Traditional R&B Performance. 9. "If I Were A Boy" This emotional ballad explores gender roles and relationships, showcasing a different side of Beyoncé. The song was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 in several countries. 10. "Sweet Dreams" A synth-driven pop track, "Sweet Dreams" was a hit on both pop and R&B charts. The song's haunting melody and production have made it a standout in her discography. 11. "Baby Boy" feat. Sean Paul This dancehall-influenced track was a huge hit, spending nine weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. The collaboration with Sean Paul was a perfect blend of R&B and reggae. 12. "7/11" A more experimental track, "7/11" became a viral hit thanks to its playful music video. The song is a fun, carefree addition to her catalog. 13. "Partition" Known for its risqué lyrics and sensual vibe, "Partition" became a fan favorite and showcased Beyoncé's more mature, confident side. 14. "Break My Soul" This track marked a new era in Beyoncé's career, bringing in elements of house music and 90s dance. It quickly became a summer anthem and was praised for its empowering lyrics and danceable beat. These songs represent just a fraction of Beyoncé's incredible career, highlighting her versatility as an artist and her ability to continually push boundaries and redefine the music industry. Happy Bey Day!