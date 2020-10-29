Posted 22 hours ago
Best Reactions To Beyoncé’s Latest Ivy Park Collection
Me after I’m only able to afford a pair Ivy Park socks pic.twitter.com/qs7CVxq2mJ— 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢ˣ (@bandzz_brandi) October 29, 2020
Everybody spending $500+ on Ivy Park where y’all work at?? pic.twitter.com/MIKXzTfV81— j.💫 (@trilljazzi) October 29, 2020
*Looks at Ivy Park* *Looks at bank account* Mhmm, I see. pic.twitter.com/H6Pj2TcwrQ— 𝐊𝐄𝐒𝐇𝐈𝐀 ♡ (@KeshiaSW_) October 29, 2020
The ivy park is in my cart. The money is not in my bank account. Somebody not doing the math right. https://t.co/6Mn5Im0oXF— I mean I guess this is a professioneal account (@Professioneal) October 29, 2020
IVY PARK mood pic.twitter.com/p21bvQ0sCu— Tate (@TheTateProject) October 29, 2020
Me after I hit checkout on this Ivy Park pic.twitter.com/PJHuO8vSeI— Dai ✨BLING BLING BLING BITCHES IS MAD (@ThatsForAIITime) October 29, 2020
call me an ivy park mamapic.twitter.com/pqYb1UHUiC— thee hot girl journalist (@taylorcrumpton) October 29, 2020
Watching my mutuals buy Ivy Park while I’m paying this car note. pic.twitter.com/lIXNLuB5fV— Nico ニコラス (@Nicosaesthetics) October 29, 2020
I got everything I wanted from my Ivy Park shopping bag. 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/lxaz1hwSi8— Ellen Freeman (@EllenFreeman92) October 29, 2020
secured my ivy park god is real pic.twitter.com/kij5AaaVBW— Daniël (@bbeyvibes) October 29, 2020
I got my Ivy Park chileee pic.twitter.com/5aRIWFJ0IG— Kathrynnn. (@kitkaaattt) October 29, 2020
I don't understand why people hate Beyonce so much...i mean if u don't like ivy Park then don't buy, it's simple as ABC pic.twitter.com/h8cPDOLpKE— MRS KYLIAN MBAPPÉ 💍 ✨ (@NtombiNtombaza2) October 29, 2020
fighting until my last dying breath until i get some of that ivy park pic.twitter.com/LmH8o7R93q— ً (@karlavanelys) October 29, 2020
What if Beyoncé announces her tour tomorrow and all of the hive is broke from Ivy Park.... my greatest fear pic.twitter.com/mI1r6pCZ5k— yoncemynáme (@yoncemyname) October 29, 2020
I think it’s officially time to eat the rich... and I’m sorry miss mamas but we coming to your doorstep first to discuss these Ivy Park prices MISS MA’AM @Beyonce pic.twitter.com/0Cv9id40Fp— 𝙌𝙪𝙖𝙣ˣ➐ (@UngodlyQuan) October 29, 2020
Ivy park prices plus shipping pic.twitter.com/Vi3mDNanrZ— ᴮBeyoncéFirstCousinˣ🐝🎃 (@thiccyoncee) October 29, 2020
Ivy Park now goes to 4x in several styles. I am basically only wearing Ivy Park for the rest of the year.— roxane gay (@rgay) October 29, 2020
Me unboxing the Ivy Park PR Box Beyoncé sent me ! pic.twitter.com/TvNb4O0ZtG— B (@brayonceee) October 29, 2020
