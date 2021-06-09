Kanye I’mma Let You Finish.. But Here Are The 20 Best Hip-Hop Fashion Lines Of All Time

Kanye West’s long awaited collab with The Gap dropped its first piece June 8. The release – which coincided with West’s 44th birthday – is a puffy, metallic sky-blue jacket. The item retails for $200, but if you haven’t ordered one already, expect to pay more: The jacket sold out in hours, which means that outside of a future restock the only way to get one now is by finding a third-party reseller.
The love affair between Hip-Hop and fashion dates back to the origins of the genre itself. In the early years, rappers looked outward to find their clothing brands of choice. But as the influence of rap grew, it was the culture itself that began to create or endorse the newest, hottest apparel.
Today we look at brands synonymous with the culture. How many of these Hip-Hop clothing lines do you remember?
1. Sean JohnSource:Getty
Diddy’s line served as the bridge between menswear and streetwear. A more toned-down look than most were used to from urban wear, Sean John chose timeless over trendy.
2. Platinum FUBU
Fat Albert became relevant again after FUBU added the 70s cartoon character and his crew to their line of t-shirts, jackets and jeans.
3. Mecca
Worn by many of the most popular rappers in the 90s, Mecca was synonymous with Hip-Hop fashion.
4. Karl Kani
Born in Costa Rica to a Panamanian father and Costa Rican mother, Kani had an eye for style and a hustle that resulted in one of the most iconic names in black fashion.
5. LRG
The Lifted Research Group’s look mixed nature and streetwear for style a that was all their own. Based in California, the company also has been known to develop a broad range of products that include electronic accessories, outdoor equipment and more.
6. Phat Farm
Influenced by designers such as Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger, Phat Farm targeted a classic look and feel. The brand was launched in 1992 and quickly became a hit. In 2004 Phat Farm, along with its sister brand Baby Phat, was sold to the Kellwood Company for $140 million.
7. Baby Phat
The 1999 offshoot of Russell Simmons’ Phat Farm clothing brand, Baby Phat was the brainchild of Kimora Lee Simmons (now Kimora Lee Simmons Leissner).
8. Roc-A-Wear
When it comes to business, nearly everything Jay-Z and the Roc Boys touched turned to gold. Roc-A-Wear was no different: An immediate hit with customers, the brand offered t-shirts, shoes, hats and even cologne.
9. A Bathing Ape
BAPE was the look to have in the early 2000s. Worn by Kanye West, Pharrell, Lil Wayne and others, the colorful lineup of gear definitely stood out.
10. The Marathon Clothing
Nipsey’s West Coast line, which features the popular “Crenshaw” hoodie and sweatshirt, has become an iconic testament to going the distance. The Marathon Continues.
11. Akademiks
No, not the YouTube personality. Introduced 22 years ago, the brand name was based on the belief that education is essential.
12. Avirex
These jackets were a must-have and its origin actually dates back to the days before Hip-Hop. But the culture adopted the brand as its own. In fact, the current owner of the Avirex in the United States is Eckō Unltd.
13. Eckō Unltd
Founded by Marc Ecko in 1993, it’s rhino logo is hard to miss. Inspired by graffiti style art, Ecko Unlimited includes the Ecko Red line for girls and women.
14. FUBU
For Us, By Us. Yes, Platinum Fubu already made the list, but we have to highlight the brand that revitalized the urban look. FUBU’s lineup included tees, rugby shirts, jerseys, baseball caps, shoes, and denim jeans.
15. AKOO
Started in late 2008 and founded by T.I. and Jason Geter, AKOO was an interesting mix of hood and and high quality.
16. Cross Colours
Launched in 1989 by Carl Jones, Cross Colours represented “clothes without prejudices.” By the early 90s the brand had become a part of Hip-Hop culture and was worn by the biggest names of the day.
17. Pelle Pelle
Originally a leather outerwear company, Pelle Pelle was launched in 1978. Many years later, it became a signature brand in urban fashion.
18. Timbs
The Timberland boot is the heavy duty boot of Hip-Hop. Period.
19. Supreme
Coveted by hypebeasts around the globe, Supreme quickly became a fan favorite throughout the Hip-Hop and skateboard community.
20. G-Unit Clothing
When Fif was on fire, the G-Unit brand was everywhere. His clothing empire sold sneakers, shirts and jeans like hot cakes.