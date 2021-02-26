The 10 Best Golden Globes Dresses Of All Time

This Sunday, the 78th annual Golden Globes will air coast to coast from 5 pm to 8 pm PT/8-11 ET on NBC. In years past, celebrities would fill the red carpet in with extravagant couture gowns and huge smiles in tow. Now that the Coronavirus has reshaped the face of award shows, toned down celebratory events have started to take place.
This will be the Golden Globe’s first year hosting the show amid the pandemic. Returning as hosts for the 4th time are Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Both ladies will be in their respected cities; Fey will be live from New York’s Rainbow Room, and Poehler will be live from the Beverly Hilton, in Beverly Hills. Along the way, nominees from various cities around the world will virtually pop in with both hosts.
While this new normal isn’t as fun, it makes for a safe environment for the who’s who of Hollywood to celebrate their wins. Fashion has always been a fixture at these kind of ceremonies. Things may look different, but rest assured the gowns will be top notch. In honor of the upcoming event that celebrates the best in television and film, here are 10 of the best red carpet moments in years past.
1. WHOOPI GOLDBERG AT THE 48TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS, 1991Source:Getty
Whoopi Goldberg attended the 48th Annual Golden Globe Awards at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California in 1991. Back then, fashion was simple and seamless. Award shows were no frills and people didn’t care to ask who you were wearing.
In any case, Whoopi Goldberg wore a chic orange suit with an asymmetrical hem. She proudly posed with her Golden Globe award.
2. BEYONCE AT THE 64TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS, 2007Source:Getty
Beyoncé Knowles arrived at the 64th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 15, 2007.
The singer wore a gold Elie Saab halter dress with a plunging neckline. Because of her role in Dreamgirls, Beyonce was a nominee at this show. It isn’t too cliche to have a celebrity wear a gold dress to the Golden Globes, but no one has done it quite like this.
3. LUPITA NYONG’O AT THE 71ST ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS, 2014Source:Getty
Lupita Nyong’o arrived at the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 12, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California.
She looked radiant in a bright red off-the-shoulder floor-length caped Ralph Lauren dress. This gown landed the actress on just about every best dressed list imaginable. The way the red bounces off of her chocolate melanin skin tone is breathtaking.
4. JANELLE MONAE AT THE INSTYLE AND WARNER BROS GOLDEN GLOBES AFTER PARTY, 2019Source:Getty
Janelle Monae attended the InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
The singer/actress is known for wearing timeless pieces that can be worn in any era. A fashion motif of her is rocking black and white on the red carpet. For this event, she wore a chic black, white and gold Chanel dress.
5. LUPITA NYONG’O AT THE 71ST ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Lupita Nyong’o attended the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Lupita is used to shutting down red carpets, so there was no secret she would slay in this purple sequined Calvin Klein by Appointment dress with her $45 Aldo sandals. She proves you can look good at any cost.
6. REGINA KING AT THE 76TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Regina King attended the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Regina showed up and showed out in a metallic pink Alberta Ferretti strapless gown. It was on this night the actress made a speech she vows to uphold. As she accepted her award she said, “The reason why we do this is because we understand that our microphones are big and we are speaking for everyone. And I just want to say that I’m going to use my platform right now to say in the next two years, everything that I produce, I’m making a vow — it’s going to be tough — to make sure that everything that I produce that is 50% women.”
7. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS AT THE 74TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS, 2017Source:Getty
Tracee Ellis Ross arrived at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Golden Globes, in Beverly Hills, California, on 08 January 2017.
She looked like a complete vision in a silver sparkly beaded couture strapless gown by Zuhair Murad. It was during this show, Tracee took home a Golden Globe for best performance by an actress in a TV series, comedy or musical, for her role in Black-ish.
During her speech she said, “This is for all the women of color and colorful people whose stories, ideas, thoughts are not always considered worthy and valid and important.”
8. VIOLA DAVIS AT THE 75TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS, 2018Source:Getty
Viola Davis attended The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.
During the 2018 Golden Globe Awards show, the women decided to wear all black to put a spotlight on sexual harassment and misconduct that happens in and out of Hollywood. Viola Davis went for a stunning Brandon Maxwell dress, partnered with diamond rope necklaces and a beautiful afro.
9. ISSA RAE AT THE 75TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS, 2018Source:Getty
Issa Rae attended the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
The actress joined in on the all-black theme with with Grecian-style Atelier Prabal Gurung gown. It featured a plunging neckline and a high slit up the front.
10. KERRY WASHINGTON AT THE INSTYLE AND WARNER BROS GOLDEN GLOBES AFTER PARTY, 2018Source:Getty
Kerry Washington attended the 19th Annual Post-Golden Globes Party hosted by Warner Bros. Pictures and InStyle at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.
Kerry is no stranger to the best dressed list. She always steps out with the intentions of turning heads. She did just that in a black sequined gown by Prabal Garung.