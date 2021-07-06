HomeFood & Drink

Best Fried Chicken Spots in Philly!

Posted July 6, 2021

Happy National Fried Chicken Day!

Black Culture is known for Fried Chicken and Philadelphia has a handful of restaurants to offer that ‘Yo Mommas Kitchen’ fried chicken. Philly supports black businesses and we have a full list of delightful spots you must hit when you’re in the city of brotherly love and sisterly affection! The variety of black-owned businesses will leave you eating all day.

You looking for some good fried chicken, soul food and BBQ? Check out the list below!

1. Love and Honey Fried Chicken

2. Pretty Girls Cook

3. Wingstop

4. Country Cookin’

5. Thomasena’s Restaurant

6. Wishbone Philly

7. Foghorn Philly

8. Chick-A-Boom

9. Crown Fried Chicken

10. Chick-fil-A

11. KFC

12. Popeyes

