Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

There’s an art to a tactful statement, and it seems that Ali Wong & Steven Yeun’s wasn’t up to par.

The two Beef actors’ co-star David Choe is under fire for a disturbing faux rape story that he told back in 2014 that has since resurfaced online after the show hit Netflix.

So as executive producers of the show, Wong and Yeun, along with creator Lee Sung Jin, a statement was issued through Vanity Fair concerning the video clip.

“The story David Choe fabricated nine years ago is undeniably hurtful and extremely disturbing. We do not condone this story in any way, and we understand why this has been so upsetting and triggering,” the statement begins. “We’re aware David has apologized in the past for making up this horrific story, and we’ve seen him put in the work to get the mental health support he needed over the last decade to better himself and learn from his mistakes.”

The original clip came from his now-defunct podcast called DVDASA — which crassly stands for Double Vag, Double Anal, Sensitive Artist– where he jokes about taking pride in himself for being a successful rapist during a massage, admitting he was aroused just while telling the story.

“I just take her hand, and I put it on my d-ck. She just holds it there,” he said in the podcast, along with other creepy details as his co-host, adult film star Asa Akira looked on in shock.

Almost a decade ago, he addressed the controversy surrounding his words, trying to prove that it was a completely fabricated account.

“I never thought I’d wake up one late afternoon and hear myself called a rapist. It sucks. Especially because I am not one. I am not a rapist. I hate rapists, I think rapists should be raped and murdered.”

Twitter doesn’t think the apology from the show’s producers is worthy.

See the reactions below.

‘Beef’ Producers Release Statement On David Choe’s “Extremely Disturbing” Rape Comments, Twitter Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com