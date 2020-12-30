The end of the year marks the perfect time for beauty lovers to clean out their collections just in time for the new year. While we support getting rid of old products, you’ll need to make sure that you have the essentials you need to get you through the new year. And this is where black beauty brands come in clutch.
See, there are a plethora of Black-owned products that can take care of all your needs. Whether you’re looking for a pigmented eyeshadow palette, a face oil to moisturize your skin, or anything in between, the right offerings can keep your beauty game in order. Not to mention, it’s always a good idea to support our fellow Black creatives, since we can trust them to create products that cater to our wants and needs.
If you’ve been rocking with Hello Beautiful for some time, you already know what time it is! Grab your credit card and get ready to cop some of the best Black-owned beauty products to whip your collection into proper shape for the new year.
Happy shopping!
5 Beauty Essentials You Need To Take You Into 2021 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. BLK/OPL TRUE COLOR Skin Perfecting Stick Foundation SPF 15Source:Black Opal Beauty
Perfect your beauty beat with the help of the BLK/OPL TRUE COLOR Skin Perfecting Stick Foundation SPF 15 ($10.95, Blackopalbeauty.com). This foundation stick features Shade ID technology uses multi-colored pigments to adjust to your unique skin tone and neutralize imperfections for a flawless finish. I also provides full coverage along with sunscreen to protect your skin from the sun with every wear.
2. Base Butter Radiate Face JellySource:Base Butter
You can never go wrong by stocking up on moisturizer in your collection. The Base Butter Radiate Face Jelly ($21.00, Basebutter.com) is a lightweight moisturizer that’s made with aloe vera gel, evening primrose, lavender and tea tree. These ingredients come together to hydrate your skin while being comfortable enough to wear under your makeup.
3. Soultanicals CHEBE-GINGER, SUPA DEEP CONDITIONERSource:Soultanicals
Give your mane the TLC it deserves and promote hair growth with the Soultanicals Chebe-Ginger, Supa Deep Conditioner ($16.00, Soultanicals.com). This deep conditioner works wonders to cleanse, moisturize and nourish the scalp. It also works to improve scalp circulation and reduce inflammation.
4. Ace Beaute NOSTALGIA PALETTESource:Ace Beaute
Every makeup lover needs a pigmented eyeshadow palette in their arsenal. So, it’s no surprise that the Ace Beaute Nostalgia Palette has become a cult-favorite. This 15-shadow palette fearures a mix of shimmer and matte shades that complement brown skin tones perfectly. And since this palette provides a good color payoff, you only need to use a little to pull your look together.
5. nyakio Marula & Neroli Brightening OilSource:Target
Start your journey to bright and clear-looking skin with the Nyakio Marula & Neroli Brightening Oil ($40.00, Target.com). This face oil is made with marula and neroli oils, which are high in unsaturated fatty acids that work to condition and nourish skin.