Listen Live
Style & Fashion

25 Bad Bunny Fashion Moments That Prove He’s A Style Icon

Published on September 30, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Bad Bunny fashion

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Bad Bunny is having a well-deserved moment. Aside from being announced as the next Super Bowl halftime performer, he is slowly becoming the next fashion icon. From jaw-dropping red-carpet looks to bold stage wear that flirts with gender norms, Benito has turned style into a powerful statement. Check out 25 of Bad Bunny’s most unforgettable fashion moments that show he’s not just participating in trends but he’s creating them instead.

Defining Looks, Defiant Style

A few of our favorite Bad Bunny fashion looks include his Met Gala debut in 2022, which was a Gilded Age theme. The Puerto Rican superstar arrived in a Burberry cream boiler suit by Riccardo Tisci, complete with a mini-bouffant hairstyle and jeweled accessories. The mix of gendered menswear and feminine flair turned heads.

Another undeniable look took place inside his “Yo Perreo Sola” music video, which was released in 2020. With latex, thigh-high boots, and a miniskirt, Bad Bunny embraced drag aesthetics with boldness, pushing boundaries and sending lyrics and looks as loud as each beat.

Now, we need to discuss Benito’s outfit for the premiere of Happy Gilmore 2. He flaunted Valentino Bermuda shorts, a plaid jacket and strappy ballet flats. Bad Bunny made an appearance on the red carpet, showcasing a style that was uniquely outside the box. We love that he continues to bend gender norms with his style.

Another iconic look was the recent F1 Paddock that took place in his hometown of Puerto Rico. With a blend of island colors and streetwear, Bad Bunny wore a mustard-yellow hoodie paired with blush-pink shorts. The outfit represented more than just style; it embodied Puerto Rico, a place that holds a special significance for him.

Stage, Red Carpet & Streetwear Staples

From his studded denim jacket with leopard-print collar at the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards to the multicolored trench coat at Azteca Stadium in 2022, neon buzz-cuts, daring sunglasses, see-through blouses, flower trains at Met Gala, crochet, pastels, oversized coats, and glam-punk mashups — each moment tells a story of fearlessness.

Why These Moments Matter

Bad Bunny’s fashion transcends designer clothing and flashy accessories. It’s a deeper look into identity, culture, expression, and Puerto Rican pride all stitched together. Whether he’s wearing heels or combat boots, flowing gowns or biker shorts, he pushes norms and normalizes what was once taboo in mainstream Latin music and men’s style.

He’s also often commenting through his looks: using flowers and gendered silhouettes at the Gala, or punk/glam and drag aesthetics in his videos. His trendsetting fits aren’t simply to shock, but they reflect confidence, vulnerability, heritage, and rebellion.

Check out 25 Bad Bunny fashion moments that prove he’s a style icon below:

25 Bad Bunny Fashion Moments That Prove He’s A Style Icon  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Bad Bunny At Met Gala 2023

Source:Instagram

2. “Yo Perreo Sola” Music Video

Source:Instagram

3. ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ Premiere Fit

Source:Instagram

4. F1 Paddock in Puerto Rico

Source:Instagram

5. Billboard Awards 2020

Source:Instagram

6. Bad Bunny In Print

Source:Instagram

7. Always Reppin’ His Culture

Source:Instagram

8. Classic & Cultured

Source:Instagram

9. Honey, It’s A Look

Source:Instagram

10. Bad Bunny Makes Everything Look Lovely

Source:Instagram

11. Style Is Uniquely His

Source:Instagram

12. It’s All In The Details

Source:Instagram

13. Sometimes You Don’t Need Clothes To Be Fashionable

Source:Instagram

14. Different Denim

Source:Instagram

15. Style In Action

Source:Instagram

16. Clean Island Style

Source:Instagram

17. Love Bad Bunny In Green

Source:Instagram

18. Simple But Chic

Source:Instagram

19. An Auteur

Source:Instagram

20. Fearless In Fashion

Source:Instagram

21. Pattern Papi

Source:Instagram

22. Benito Knows How To Accessorize

Source:Instagram

23. Even The Simplest Looks Are A Moment

Source:Instagram

24. His Style Evolution

Source:Instagram

25. The Mariachi Look, Keeping It Traditional

Source:Instagram
More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Trending
10 Items
Entertainment

10 R&B Artists On The Rise: Destin Conrad, Leon Thomas III, Dijon, Laila!, SAILORR & More

Politics

Eric Adams Gives Up, Drops New York Mayor Re-Election Bid

32 Items
Style & Fashion

32 WNBA Tunnel Outfits That Broke The Algorithm

News

D.L. Hughley on California’s Impact and Political Precedents

10 Items
Entertainment

Trump Pals Revealed In Latest Epstein Files Release

ReLiving Single Interview Thumbnail
46:48
Entertainment

Reliving the Magic of ‘Living Single’: A New Podcast for Fans

Walter Latham Celebrates Original Kings of Comedy 25th Anniversary with 4K Re-Release
8:42
Entertainment

Walter Latham Celebrates Original Kings of Comedy 25th Anniversary with 4K Re-Release

Love and R&B White Blackground
Entertainment

Love And R&B

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close