Babyface/Teddy Riley Verzuz Battle Fails To Deliver

Almost 500,000 people tuned in to Instagram Live for the most anticipated matchup of quarantine, Teddy Riley vs. Babyface, only to suffer through echoing sound and technical difficulties. While Babyface came to us from what appeared to be his home studio, Teddy appeared to be in a theater with a full set of engineers and hypemen. Despite a number of people assisting, Teddy couldn’t get the sound together to save his set.

This had the potential to be the matchup of the century! D-Nice, the reigning king of Instagram live even ended his set at 8:55pm to give us time to prepare for the 9pm matchup! We waited and waited hoping it would come together.

S.O.S text was even sent Breyon who was with Teddy to no avail. We hung in there even though it sounded like they were battling on an AM signal in an HD world. It was ultimately something they were unable to recover from (at least not tonight). It seems Uncle Brooke (Brooke Payne) said it best “Teddy’s sound was an injustice for his hits!”

Teddy suggested that they stop and reconvene in 30 minutes but Babyface declined saying “Maybe another day.” He reiterated his sentiments in an apology post on Instagram following the battle’s abrupt ending.

This was the letdown of the decade but a lesson in simplicity! #StayHome

No worries though, our Quarantine King, D-Nice stepped in to give us a special edition of Quarantine after dark!!! 💜

If 2020 were a battle this would’ve been it!!! Let the memes begin!!!!

