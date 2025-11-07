Listen Live
Entertainment

Chicken Bone Thrower Azealia Banks Tries On Islamphobia For Size

Published on November 7, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

FRANCE-MUSIC

Azealia Banks is known more these days for raising a stink online than dropping music, and that is why she’s on our radar once more. The acerbic, if talented, rapper has attracted several detractors after boldly saying that she doesn’t make music for Muslims and adding other forms of Islamophobic insults.

 

There are a lot of moving parts, but what we believe set much of social media off was Azealia Banks taking to her X account to off her perspectives on Muslim and Jewish relations, siding with Israel, and wanting to do away with Islam period.

From Banks’ X feed:

Related Stories

Almost every other social group have way too many third world relatives that are violent, unproductive, have poor hygiene, commit crimes and lack education . You guys are a tribal, violent, homogeneous barrel of Africans, Arabs and Asians with no originality or beauty. Looking at Muslim women walking around like a bunch of slapped dogs f*cking sucks. 

A user quote-tweeted Banks’ reply, referring to her as a “desperately confused, ignorant, anti-Muslim mouthpiece for Israel, prompting the “212” rapper to fire back with, “Please stop calling me a mouthpiece for Israel. I grew up around so many Muslim girls who were all getting molested by their fathers.”

Banks then went on a relentless anti-Islam tirade that persisted all week and seemed to reach a zenith after Zohran Mamdani’s historic mayoral victory in New York. On November 3, Banks wrote, “No baby, I’m an Anti-Muslim mouthpiece. I f*cking hate Muslims I think you guys are pitiful and all deserve the gas chamber.”

We’ll refrain from sharing more of Azealia Banks’ greatest hits because it only got worse from there. In the gallery, we have reactions from X, where all the mess took place.

Photo: XAVIER GALIANA/Getty

Chicken Bone Thrower Azealia Banks Tries On Islamphobia For Size was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

More from Majic 102.3
Trending
News

Dallas Cowboys Defensive End Marshawn Kneeland Dies At 24

iOne Local Sales| Win Wizards Tickets with Zips Dry Cleaners | 2025-10-31
Contests

Win Washington/Atlanta Tickets with Zips Dry Cleaners

18 Items
Entertainment

Grammy 2026 Nominees: Top Categories and Artists to Watch

Sports

Commanders’ Jayden Daniels Suffers Dislocated Elbow in Loss to Seahawks

Entertainment

First Images Of Diddy At FCI Fort Dix Prison Emerge

Thanksgiving Turkey
12 Items
Local

Where to Find Free Thanksgiving Meals and Events Around DC

Entertainment

What Does 6-7 Mean? Inside The TikTok Trend Taking Over Gen Alpha

Midday Buzz with Vic Jagger
VJ In The Midday with Vic Jagger

Midday Buzz: Brandy & Monica Tour, Snoop’s Apology & Wig Gate

Majic 102.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close