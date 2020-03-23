Here Are 10 Times Ayesha Curry Gave Us Lewks

If Ayesha Curry taught us anything at all, it’s that you can be a sexy, God-fearing woman who can confidently stand in her truth. During her years in the spotlight, she’s used her platform to speak her truth when it comes to self-esteem, being a wife to an NBA player, and motherhood.
With 3 children, a successful cookbook, and a cooking show where she serves as the host and executive producer, I’d say our girl has accomplished a lot. Be clear: She’s more than just Steph Curry’s wife and a mama, she’s a businesswoman with her eye on her own career too.
When it comes to fashion, Ayesha is comfortable with turning it up a few notches for the red carpet cameras. She alternates between showing a little leg and covering up in a way that still embodies sexy. Her overall style represents the everyday girl that likes to have fun with what she wears.
Today, 3/23, Ayesha Curry turns 31 years old. In honor of her birthday, we’re celebrating 10 times she gave us lewks.
1. AYESHA CURRY AND HER HUSBAND IN LA, 2020Source:Getty
Come through, street style! Ayesha Curry hit the streets of LA with her husband in a brown and white cow-print mini skirt, and a white crop top. Issa look!
2. AYESHA CURRY AND HER HUSBAND IN LA, 2019Source:Getty
I am obsessed with this look. Ayesha Curry stepped out with her husband in a grey shirt dress, an oversized denim jacket, and red, thigh-high leather boots.
3. AYESHA CURRY AT THE BET AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Ayesha Curry killed this little black dress at the 2019 BET Awards.
4. AYESHA CURRY ON SET OF JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE, 2019Source:Getty
Come on, legs! Ayesha Curry showed off her stems as she headed to the set of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’. Her color blocked shorts suit is way too cute.
5. AYESHA CURRY AT THE JAMES BEARD FOUNDATION AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Ayesha Curry attended the 2019 James Beard Awards in a sheer blouse, high-waist pants and a metallic blazer.
6. AYESHA CURRY ON SET OF THE TODAY SHOW, 2019Source:Getty
Can we get into this bob? Ayesha Curry looked chic on the set of The Today Show clad in a blue pants suit and a cute, short neck-length cut.
7. AYESHA CURRY AT THE BABY2BABY GALA, 2018Source:Getty
Pretty in pink! Ayesha Curry arrived to the The 2018 Baby2Baby Gala in a hot pink, Costarellos bell-sleeved gown.
8. AYESHA CURRY AT COVERGIRL’S FLAGSHIP STORE OPENING, 2018Source:Getty
This hair-makeup combo is to die for! Ayesha Curry attended the COVERGIRL flagship store opening in an animal print blouse, leather skirt, and an extremely long ponytail.
9. AYESHA CURRY AT THE HEINEKEN LIGHT BURGER BASH, 2017Source:Getty
Ayesha Curry looked like a doll at the Heineken Light Burger Bash. She wore an off-white embroidered dress.
10. AYESHA CURRY AT THE ESPYS, 2017Source:Getty
Ayesha Curry attended The 2017 ESPYS in a metallic, sparkly jumpsuit that hugged her curves.