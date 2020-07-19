August Alsina Really Dropped A Song Called “Entanglements” ft. Rick Ross, Twitter Cracks Up At The Petty Mess

August Alsina is the messiest man on the Internets, hands down. The R&B crooner dropped a song called “Entanglements,” an obvious wink to his relationship with Jada Pinkett-Smith, and it even features bars from Rick Ross.

Bruh!

The story goes that Alsina yes indeed got down with Jada while she was separated from Will Smith on the low, as she detailed on Red Table Talk with her frazzled even if he doesn’t know it hubby. She described their affair as an “entanglement,” and it’s been a new favorite word to let off these jokes ever since.

Then on Saturday (July 18), August Alsina announced the song on Instagram with a snippet of the new ditty.

Alsina has a new album, The Product III: State of Emergency, to promote, obviously.

“If you look up the definition of ‘entanglement,’ it is a complex and difficult relationship. It was exactly that,” the side singer told Vulture. “I think it’s just the language that probably stuck out to people. But I definitely have to agree with it being an entanglement. It definitely was something complicated, a complicated dynamic.”

Nothing complicated about using the drama to bait social media, though.

Peep some of the more poignant reactions to this “Entanglement” song below. We figure it will be on the deluxe version of the album? Also, does Will Smith owe August Alsina that fade on sight or nah?

This nigga Ross said “shawty leanin on my shoulder got her questioning her WILL power JADED by her beauty but her reputation real solid” 😩#entanglements pic.twitter.com/Xd0pGLQQwZ — Tiffani (@_Tiffaaannniii) July 19, 2020

