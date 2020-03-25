Nearly two years ago, we lost the beloved Aretha Franklin, who succumbed to her battle with advanced pancreatic cancer. She was 76-years-old.

Yet, no matter how many years have passed—and will continue to pass—she will always be the Queen of Soul. Her legacy will always be felt and remembered for generations to come.

Born in Memphis before relocating to Detroit, Franklin owned one of the most powerful voices and talents in music history. Her most notable hits included “Respect,” and “Natural Woman.” Franklin’s music has scored 77 Hot 100 chart slots, amounting to 18 Grammys. Franklin made history as the first woman to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

Here, in 2015, as the New York Times noted, “she sang an unforgettable rendition of her own anthem of rebirth, ‘(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,’ in tribute to the song’s co-writer, Carole King, who was receiving the Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime achievement alongside Rita Moreno, Cicely Tyson and other luminaries.”

She SANG that song so good that then-president, Barack Obama, was even brought to tears.

YOU BETTER WERK ARETHA!!!

Today, March 25, would have been her 78th birthday, so we wanted to honor the iconic singer, again, by celebrating her life, impact and of course, her love for furs, with this series of pictures from over the years.

Take a look:

Images Of The Beloved Queen Of Soul Aretha Franklin Over The Years was originally published on hellobeautiful.com