Legendary songstress and musical icon Anita Baker kicked off her highly-anticipated return to the stage at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga. Surprise guests Usher and Jermaine Dupri graced the stage with Baker to celebrate in the momentous occasion. Check out photos from the kick off show inside.

Baker hit the stage last night (Feb. 14), leaving fans with an unforgettable performance. Her return marks the first full tour she’s held since 1995. It also marked the first time the singer performed her classic hits live since winning the rights back to her masters.

The highlight of the evening for many fans was a surprise appearance by Usher, who also shocked Ms. Baker joining her on stage with a bouquet of roses and a performance of fan-favorite hit “Same Ole Love.” The sweet moment was sealed with Atlanta producer and entertainment mogul Jermaine Dupri, who Baker brought up on stage to join her.

Baker even strayed away from her set list by taking a request from the boisterous crowd, performing “I Apologize” to a loud and fiery singalong.

If you haven’t secured your ticket to see Ms. Anita Baker live in action, be sure to check out the remaining tour dates on Live Nation’s website.

Remaining Tour Dates:

Fri Feb 17 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Wed May 10 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Fri May 12 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Sun May 14 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Fri Jun 30 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun Jul 02 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat Nov 18 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Wed Nov 22 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Fri Nov 24 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

Fri Dec 15 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sun Dec 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Fri Dec 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Sat Dec 23 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

* Not A Live Nation Date

Anita Baker’s Return To The Stage Featured Two Surprise Guests [Photos] was originally published on globalgrind.com