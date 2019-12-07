Animal-Loving Homie Brother Nature Jumped By Florida Clout-Chasing Goons, Twitter Mounts Up

Details are still pouring in but Brother Nature, the Interner personality known for befriending deer and other animals, was apparently jumped by some clout-chasing goons in Miami. Twitter has caught wind of the video and the news, and are ready to mount up along with Canela and the squad to get some revenge for the man.

While the information on the attack is scant, Brother Nature, born Kelvin Pena, actually tweeted out that there’s a video going around of the group of men jumping him while folks just sat around and watched or taped the footage on their phones.

I know there’s a video out of me getting jumped, everyone in the pizza shop literally just watched, with their phones out, and did nothing. Oh well 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Brother Nature (@BrotherNature) December 7, 2019

Not that we even want to give that horrible video any more views, but Worldstar Hip Hop (who else?) has the footage of the men jumping Nature, firing off two violent kicks to the head before dumping a drink on him like a jilted ex.

Look, Brother Nature isn’t a tough guy by any means and no matter what occurred ahead of the fight, to let the man get beaten defenseless is pretty soft from our vantage point.

Twitter has been chiming in and it appears that the clout chasers’ days are numbered based on the reaction. Check it out below.

