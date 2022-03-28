50 Cent Clowns Chris Rock After Will Smith Slap Because Of Course

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Remember when 50 Cent got attention because of his bars and beats? That’s still in the past but he was sure to comment on Will Smith’s now infamous slap to the jaw of Chris Rock during Sunday night’s (March 27) Oscars telecast.

Apparently, Ferrari considered the ramifications and staging of the incident, the Oscars with the entire world watching, as the best and most opportune moment to smack people he may have issues with.

“You have to win Oscars to do this kinda sh*t. after i win i’m gonna slap the sh*t out of a few people. LOL,” was Fif’s caption of a photo of a teary-eyed Smith’s acceptance speech after winning Best Actor in a Male Leading Role category.

Just 50 Cent getting his troll on, which is on brand. He’s also running rampant with the memes. But, where is Ja Rule to make sense of all of this, though?

Ah well, the Internet shall Internet.

