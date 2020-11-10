5 Times Eve Did It For The Culture

Eve had so many signature looks that are monumental culture moments. She is the reason women loved wearing extra low cut shirts. If you’ve ever come across a woman with paw prints on their chest, there is no doubt it’s because they’re an E.V.E. fan. Her style was sexy, hood, with a splash of glam.

She was able to market her personal style through her fashion brand Fetish. During the 90’s her clothing line, along with Baby Phat and Sean John, dominated hip hop culture. Eve was able to touch an entire generation through her music, and fashion.

With Scorpio Season in full swing, we’re taking a look at Eve and some of her most influential ensembles. Here are 5 times she did it for the culture.

1. EVE AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2001 Source:Getty Eve showed her star power at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards. The rapper wore a neon bodycon dress, knee-high boots, and a bright pink wig styled in a bob with bangs. Eve’s style has evolved so much over the years. If she were to wear this dress again today, she’d probably lose the pink wig and thigh high boots. Despite those minor details, I’d say this outfit is a good look! Of course Eve’s infamous paw prints are on display. Back then, she didn’t pass up any opportunity to show a little cleavage. She was the epitome of an urban rapper with that sexy, feminine flare. How else do you think she earned that “pitbull in a skirt” reputation?

2. EVE AT THE MET GALA, 2003 Source:Getty The MET Gala has been going on for years. Within the last 10 years it’s become one of those coveted events where the who’s who of Hollywood step out in the most extravagant outfits. Back in the day, it was just another red carpet event that celebrities attended. Back in 2003, Eve attended the “Goddess: Costume Institute Benefit Gala” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. She wore a simple, timeless black dress that she could definitely recycle for her next red carpet event. The star-studded event included other celebrities like Alicia Keys, Naomi Campbell, Iman, Diddy, and Diana Ross.

3. EVE AT THE PREMIERE OF “BARBERSHOP: THE NEXT CUT”, 2016 Source:Getty Even in 2016, Eve was dedicated to showing off those legendary paw prints. She looked hella chic at the premiere of New Line Cinema’s ‘Barbershop: The Next Cut’. The rapper turned actress hit the red carpet in a powder pink two-piece pants suit. When Eve wasn’t making musical hits, she was found behind the big screen. She acted in the Barbershop franchise, The Woodsman, The Cookout and Whip It. In addition, she starred in the UPN television sitcom Eve and more recently served as a talk show host on the CBS Daytime talk show The Talk. As a female rapper, she made the crossover from urban music to blockbuster films and daytime television.

4. EVE AT THE CBS DAYTIME EMMY AFTER PARTY, 2018 Source:Getty Can we take a moment to get into this jaw-dropping gown? In 2018, Eve hit the red carpet of the CBS Daytime Emmy After Party in a red, cape-sleeve satin gown. This dress is flawless. From the beautiful color to the gorgeous cut and shape, I am completely obsessed! Eve’s career has managed to hit major entertainment sectors. She’s received recognition and accolades for her music, acting, and hosting talents. She currently has 1 Grammy Award, 2 BET Awards, 4 ASCAP Awards, 1 Soul Train Music Award under her belt. The rapper and actress, was also nominated for 2 Daytime Emmy Awards in both 2019 and 2020.