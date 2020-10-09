Are you ready to shop some of the best beauty deals Amazon has to offer? On October 13th and 14th, Amazon will roll out two days of instant online savings off a majority of their site. This is one of the company’s biggest sales of the year, rivaling both Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Now if you’re on the market for electronics and home goods, then your eyes will definitely perk up. But if you’re a beauty lover like myself, then you’re in for some really great deals. You can expect up to 50% off of selected beauty products. Time to stock up!

If you’re not a Prime member, what are you waiting for? After all, it’s the only way to take advantage of all the savings. To sign up for Prime membership, log on to the Amazon website and opt for the $12.99 monthly membership fee or the $119 annual fee. Prime members get special discounts and faster shipping. Once you become a member, download the app to make your life easier. From there, you can check out the deals of the day, and receive 2-day shipping.

This year, Amazon Prime Day is paying close attention to the small businesses. Because of the financial hardships that COVID has caused, the company is positioning small businesses to have a major advantage during the 2-day sale. During times where people are shopping with a purpose, it’s important to know what Black business owners are participating in Prime Day. If you want to partake in this annual savings event, here are 5 Black-owned beauty products you don’t want to pass up.

5 Black-Owned Beauty Brands You’ll Want To Shop For Amazon Prime Day was originally published on hellobeautiful.com