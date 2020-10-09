5 Black-Owned Beauty Brands You’ll Want To Shop For Amazon Prime Day

Are you ready to shop some of the best beauty deals Amazon has to offer? On October 13th and 14th, Amazon will roll out two days of instant online savings off a majority of their site. This is one of the company’s biggest sales of the year, rivaling both Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Now if you’re on the market for electronics and home goods, then your eyes will definitely perk up. But if you’re a beauty lover like myself, then you’re in for some really great deals. You can expect up to 50% off of selected beauty products. Time to stock up!
If you’re not a Prime member, what are you waiting for? After all, it’s the only way to take advantage of all the savings. To sign up for Prime membership, log on to the Amazon website and opt for the $12.99 monthly membership fee or the $119 annual fee. Prime members get special discounts and faster shipping. Once you become a member, download the app to make your life easier. From there, you can check out the deals of the day, and receive 2-day shipping.
This year, Amazon Prime Day is paying close attention to the small businesses. Because of the financial hardships that COVID has caused, the company is positioning small businesses to have a major advantage during the 2-day sale. During times where people are shopping with a purpose, it’s important to know what Black business owners are participating in Prime Day. If you want to partake in this annual savings event, here are 5 Black-owned beauty products you don’t want to pass up.
1. MINIMO SKIN ESSENTIALSSource:Minimo Skin Essentials
Minimo Skin Essentials is a Houston-based skincare line that caters to your inner minimalist. The brand offers an array of products that focus on healthy, happy skin. One of their most popular products is the Minino Bath & Body Glow Tumeric Skin Brightening Facial Scrub Lemon Cake ($19.95, www.Amazon.com).
Other products sold by the brand are the Minimo Flawless Charcoal Face Scrub ($18.95, www.Amazon.com), the Blanc Charcoal Tooth Powder ($13.95, www.Amazon.com), the Moxie Clarifying Red Clay Mask ($21.95, www.Amazon.com), the Bling 20% Vitamin C Drops ($28.95, http://www.Amazon.com), the Miracle Mud Mask ($19.95, www.Amazon.com), the Lumen Serum Dark Spot Corrector ($25.95, www.Amazon.com), the DejaVu Daily Face Serum ($20.95, www.Amazon.com), and the Bounce Watermelon Under-Eye Cream ($15.95, www.Amazon.com).
What I love about Minimo Skin Essentials is that everything is moderately priced. Add the Amazon Prime Day savings and you’re in for a real deal!
2. BASK & BLOOMSource:Bask & Bloom
Bask & Bloom was founded by Bahamian born Candera Thomas. After suffering from postpartum hair loss and shedding, she combined her knowledge of island remedies and love of herbal teas to create a line of all-natural beauty products. With an emphasis on moisture restoration and protection from hair breakage, Bask & Bloom can work on all hair types.
During the Prime Day sale you can shop the Bask & Bloom Twirly Hair Gel ($17.99, www.Amazon.com), the Ease Leave-In Conditioner ($22.99, www.Amazon.com), the More Moisture Cream ($18.99, www.Amazon.com), the Watermelon Seed Edge Pomade ($13.99, www.Amazon.com), and much more!
3. LIVE BY BEINGSource:Live by Being
Per the brand’s Amazon page, “Live by Being was inspired by one woman’s self-love journey to wellness and passion for the healing arts of apothecary. It’s about infusing daily routines with intentional moments of self-care.” The bath and beauty collection offer 100% vegan and cruelty-free products that are handmade in Houston, Texas.
Some of the brand’s best sellers are the French Green Clay and Lavender Facial Mask ($24.00, www.Amazon.com), the Vegan Dry Skin Smoothing Body Brush ($18.00, www.Amazon.com), the Bath Salt Spa Gift Set ($54.00, www.Amazon.com) and the All Natural Coconut Milk & Rose Petals Bath Soak ($34.00, www.Amazon.com).
4. PIPERWAI NATURAL DEODORANTSource:PiperWai
Brooklyn-based brand PiperWai markets charcoal deodorants, and cleansing hand gels. Their mission is to sell sustainable products that can be used by anyone. It’s formula is packed with skin-conditioning products like coconut oil, shea butter, cocoa butter and vitamin E. If you have sensitive skin, PiperWai’s ingredients will provide the right amount of nourishment.
Take your pick from the PiperWai Charcoal Deodorant Stick ($16.99, www.Amazon.com) or the 2-Pack Cleansing Hand Gel in Lemongrass ($16.00, www.Amazon.com).
5. Miss Jessie’sSource:Miss Jessie's
Miss Jessie’s is one the first Black-owned natural hair products I was introduced to when I began my natural hair journey. Founded by sisters Miko and Titi Branch, the brand is designed to enhance curls, restore moisture and prevent breakage. What I love about Miss Jessie’s is that they market products to reach just about every curl pattern. There’s something for everybody!