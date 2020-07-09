21 Times Javicia Leslie, The New Batwoman, Was A Red Carpet Fashion Killer

Meet your new Batwoman — Javicia Leslie. The German-born actress has taken over Ruby Rose’s role in the CW’s Batwoman and we’re here for all this #BlackGirlMagic moment as it hopefully paves the way for more Black women to play superheroes (wink wink: Janelle Monae).

“I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community,” Leslie said in a quote to Variety.

Leslie steps in to fill the shoes of Ruby Rose, who walked away from the role after one season. Rose congratulated the rising starlet on Instagram with the praising caption,

OMG!! This is amazing!! I am so glad Batwoman will be played by an amazing Black woman. I want to congratulate Javicia Leslie on taking over the bat cape. You are walking into an amazing cast and crew. I can’t wait to watch season 2 you are going to be amazing !!

Leslie also took to Instagram to pen this inspiring note,

While she may be a newcomer to some, many the young actress from her roles on CBS’ God Friended Me where she played Ali Finer and the BET series The Family Business. Her talent isn’t limited to TV, she also appeared in the 2019 film Always a Bridesmaid.

Sis been on the scene and was already turning heads with her sexy and fashionable red carpet looks. Keep scrolling to see her trendy and fun style.

