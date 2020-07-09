Meet your new Batwoman — Javicia Leslie. The German-born actress has taken over Ruby Rose’s role in the CW’s Batwoman and we’re here for all this #BlackGirlMagic moment as it hopefully paves the way for more Black women to play superheroes (wink wink: Janelle Monae).
“I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community,” Leslie said in a quote to Variety.
Leslie steps in to fill the shoes of Ruby Rose, who walked away from the role after one season. Rose congratulated the rising starlet on Instagram with the praising caption,
OMG!! This is amazing!! I am so glad Batwoman will be played by an amazing Black woman. I want to congratulate Javicia Leslie on taking over the bat cape. You are walking into an amazing cast and crew. I can’t wait to watch season 2 you are going to be amazing !!
Leslie also took to Instagram to pen this inspiring note,
While she may be a newcomer to some, many the young actress from her roles on CBS’ God Friended Me where she played Ali Finer and the BET series The Family Business. Her talent isn’t limited to TV, she also appeared in the 2019 film Always a Bridesmaid.
Sis been on the scene and was already turning heads with her sexy and fashionable red carpet looks. Keep scrolling to see her trendy and fun style.
21 Times Javicia Leslie, The New Batwoman, Was A Red Carpet Fashion Killer was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. American Black Film Festival Honors Awards Ceremony – ArrivalsSource:Getty
Javicia Leslie attends American Black Film Festival Honors Awards Ceremony at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 23, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
2. GQ March 2020 Cover PartySource:Getty
Javicia Leslie attend the GQ March Cover Party at The Standard Highline on March 01, 2020 in New York City.
3. American Black Film Festival Honors Awards Ceremony – ArrivalsSource:Getty
Javicia Leslie attends American Black Film Festival Honors Awards Ceremony at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 23, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
4. American Black Film Festival Honors Awards Ceremony – ArrivalsSource:Getty
Javicia Leslie attends the American Black Film Festival Honors Awards Ceremony at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 23, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
5. Alice + Olivia By Stacey Bendet – Arrivals – February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The ShowsSource:Getty
Javicia Leslie attends the Alice + Olivia By Stacey Bendet fashion show during February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows on February 10, 2020 in New York City.
6. Alice + Olivia By Stacey Bendet – Arrivals – February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The ShowsSource:Getty
Javicia Leslie attends the Alice + Olivia By Stacey Bendet fashion show during February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows on February 10, 2020 in New York City.
7. Street Style – Day 2 – New York Fashion Week February 2020Source:Getty
Javicia Leslie wears Vivienne Hu and shoes by Montaigne Paris to NYFW at Spring Studios on February 7, 2020 in New York City.
8. Street Style – Day 2 – New York Fashion Week February 2020Source:Getty
Javicia Leslie wears a top by Guizio, skirt by Markarian and shoes by Jimmy Cho to NYFW at Spring Studios on February 7, 2020 in New York City.
9. Chocheng – Front Row – February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The ShowsSource:Getty
Javicia Leslie attends the Chocheng fashion show during February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery II at Spring Studios on February 07, 2020 in New York City.
10. 56th Annual Cinema Audio Society AwardsSource:Getty
Actress Javicia Leslie attends the 56th Annual Cinema Audio Society Awards at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
11. Special Screening Of “Bombshell”Source:Getty
Javicia Leslie attends Special Screening Of "Bombshell" December 16, 2019 at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.
12. “Farming” New York ScreeningSource:Getty
Javicia Leslie attends "Farming" New York Screening at Village East Cinema on October 22, 2019 in New York City.
13. Always A Bridesmaid Los Angeles PremiereSource:Getty
Javicia Leslie attends the Always A Bridesmaid Los Angeles Premiere at Sunset 5 on September 23, 2019 in West Hollywood, California.
14. Celebrity Sightings In New York City – September 10, 2019Source:Getty
Actress Javicia Leslie is seen arriving to S by Serena Williams Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2019 in New York City.
15. Klarna STYLE360 NYFW Hosts Kittenish by Jessie James Decker After Party At ROW NYCSource:Getty
Javicia Leslie attends Kittenish by Jessie James Decker after party hosted by Klarna STYLE360 NYFW at ROW NYC on September 09, 2019 in New York City.
16. Celebrity Sightings In New York City – September 05, 2019Source:Getty
Actress Javicia Leslie is seen arriving to ELLE, Women in Music presented by Spotify and hosted by Nina Garcia, Jameela Jamil & E! Entertainment on September 05, 2019 in New York City.
17. E!, ELLE, & IMG Presented By TRESemmé Host NYFW Kick-Off Party – ArrivalsSource:Getty
Javicia Leslie attends the E!, ELLE, and IMG NYFW kick-off party hosted by TRESemmé on September 04, 2019 in New York City.
18. PREMIX Hosted By Connie OrlandoSource:Getty
Actress Javicia Leslie attends PREMIX Hosted By Connie Orlando at The Sunset Room on June 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
19. Birthday Celebration Of Javicia LeslieSource:Getty
Actress Javicia Leslie attends her birthday celebration on June 01, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
20. Launch Event Of Global Intuition CollectionSource:Getty
Javicia Leslie arrives at the launch event of Global Intuition Collection at Fred Segal on May 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
21. The Alliance For Women In Media Foundation’s 44th Annual Gracie Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
Javicia Leslie attends the 44th Annual Gracies Awards, hosted by The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on May 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.