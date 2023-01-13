Well, it looks like love is in the air in Hollywood. Actually… when is it NOT in the air? Serious question.

2023 has seen its fair share of interesting couplings, from the exciting adventures of young love to the latest hookup from our favorite “serial daters.” We have even seen some couples that don’t make an inch of sense.

Luckily for you, we have the hookups we’ve seen in 2023 right here so you can keep up. Who will stay together and who will split in a New York minute?

Stay tuned.

Love Is In The Air: A Look at 2023’s Newest Celebrity Couples was originally published on hiphopnc.com