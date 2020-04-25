CLOSE
Check Out The 2020 Washington Redskins Draft Class

Posted April 25, 2020

NFL: FEB 27 Scouting Combine

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The 2020 NFL Draft is now over the Washington Redskins was one of the busier teams in the league. The ‘Skins made a focuses to improve both sides of the ball, first by drafting who many believe was the best in the draft in Chase Young. The draft also marked the end of left tackle Trent Williams’ tenure with the team, as he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2020 5th-round draft pick and a 2021 3rd-round draft pick.

Could fourth-round pick Saahdiq Charles be the answer at tackle?

Also, could former LSU Tiger Thaddeus Moss be the answer at Tight End for Redskins?

Check out the 2020 Draft Class along with undrafted free agents below.

 

1. Round 1(#2): Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

The Washington Redskins believe they have a franchise cornerstone after selecting Chase Young with the No.2 pick of the 2020 NFL draft. Listen to Chase Young talk about his draft experience here,

2. Round 3(#66): Antonio Gibson, WR/RB, Memphis

The Washington Redskins selected versatile playmaker Antonio Gibson from the University of Memphis with their third-round pick, No. 66 overall.

 

3. Round 4(#108): Saahdiq Charles, OT, LSU

The Washington Redskins used the first of their two fourth-round draft picks on Louisiana State University tackle Saahdiq Charles with pick No. 108 overall.

 

4. Round 4(#142): Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty

The Redskins continued to upgrade their offense on Saturday by adding Liberty University wide receivers Antonio Gandy-Golden in the fourth-round. Read More

 

5. Round 5(#156): Keith Ismael, C, San Diego State

The Washington Redskins added some depth on the offensive line after taking Center from San Diego State in the fifth-round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

 

6. Round 5(#162): Khaleke Hudson, LB, Michigan

The Washington Redskins selected linebacker Khaleke Hudson out of Michigan in the fifth-round of the 2020 NFL Draft. READ MORE.

7. Round 7(#216): Kamren Curl, S, Arkansas

8. Round 7(#229): James Smith-Williams, DE, NC State

9. Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU

10. Steven Montez, Quarterback, Colorado

11. Isaiah Wright, Wide Receiver, Temple

12. Johnathon Johnson, Wide Receiver, Missouri

