Fashion Flashback: The Fly & Fabulous At The 2020 Urban One Honors Awards

This Sunday, the Urban One Honors will highlight some of the biggest names in film, television, and music. Hosted by Grammy-Award-winning gospel artist, author, and syndicated radio personality Erica Campbell and award-winning journalist, author, and news anchor Roland Martin, we are in for a show full of great music, memorable fashion, and prestigious attendees.
This year’s Honors concept highlights the power of a woman with the theme, “Women Leading the Change.” The awards show will pay tribute to the women who have made notable contributions in business, media, health, and politics while making an impactful change within the Black community.
The star-studded event is currently in it’s third year. The last Urban One Honors, which took place on December 5, 2019 and aired on January 20, 2020, was hosted by by Urban One Founder and Chairwoman Cathy Hughes and actor Chris Tucker. The honorees included : veteran music executive Sylvia Rhone (Lifetime Achievement Honor); Grammy Award-winning recording artist and producer Missy Elliott (Music Innovation Honor); Academy Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx (Entertainment Icon Honor); and Grammy Award-winning artist Chance the Rapper (Represent Change Honor).
In honor of the monumental night in entertainment, we’re taking a look at the fashion and attendees to hit last year’s red carpet.
1. JAMIE FOXSource:Getty
Jamie Foxx attended the Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. The actor, comedian, and singer showed off his dapper side in a wine red velvet blazer.
2. BRANDYSource:Urban One Inc.
Brandy Norwood attended the Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. The award-winning singer and actress went wild with prints clad in a matching champagne colored pants, blouse, and jacket set, adorned with red, blue, and silver snakes.
3. TAI BEAUCHAMPSource:Getty
Tai Beauchamp attended the Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. The famed journalist and editor looked classic in an all white jumpsuit with a knee-length braid.
4. BILLY PORTERSource:Getty
Billy Porter attended the Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. The “Pose” actor showed off his unique style in a red, black, and white striped shorts suit, knee-high socks, and a pair of funky black and white Oxford shoes.
5. DA BRATSource:Getty
Da Brat attended the Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. The rapper stayed true to her tomboy swag, clad in a grey sweatsuit, tan boots, and multicolored hair.
6. MISS J ALEXANDERSource:Getty
Miss J. Alexander attended the Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. The runway coach extraordinaire gave serious lewks in a black suit and a fishbowl hair cut.
7. LIL KIMSource:Getty
Lil Kim attended the Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. The legendary rapper wore white thigh-high patent leather boots, a black mini skirt, a sheer blouse, and a white top hat.
8. NE-YOSource:Getty
Ne-Yo attended the Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. The award-winning singer showed off his style in a grey suit and his signature top hat.
9. RYAN SWAINSource:Getty
Ryan Jamaal Swain attended the Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. The “Pose” actor went for regal vibes in a blue embroidered cloak with matching pants and a grey top hat.
10. CHRIS TUCKERSource:Getty
Chris Tucker attended the Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. The actor came dressed to kill in a navy blue velvet tuxedo and a black bow tie.