The 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards kicked off, last night, with memorable fashion moments even if the show was virtual. Following in the footsteps of other award shows like the BET and VMA Awards, the Emmys went digital for an evening that felt somewhat familiar. Ya know, pre-COVID 19.

While this year’s ceremony had some odd moments: like the awkward extras in black masks seated behind Kerry Washington (keep scrolling) or the random man who kept appearing in a bee suit, we were pleasantly surprised by the dose of award show fashion we got that had been missing in our lives.

Black Hollywood came out to slay in our favorite designers and sprucing up our Sunday nights. And we also won big. Zendaya and Regina King both took home Emmys for their respective works in Euphoria and Watchmen. And Issa Rae didn’t win (though Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy recognized the brilliant writing on Insecure) she made a bold statement with a spotlight feature that exposed the importance of having Black creators telling Black stories. She also looked pretty amazing in orange. The cast of Insecure took over SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif where she dug her Nikes in the dirt and celebrated with cast and showrunners.

Octavia Spencer looked fab from her living room with tousled tresses that you can recreate, here.

From Zendaya’s historic win and wispy bangs to Regina King snagging another Emmy while wearing a justice for Breonna Taylor shirt, we can all agree the night was filled with fashion moments we’re still talking about this morning.

2020 Primetime Emmys Awards Looks We Loved was originally published on hellobeautiful.com