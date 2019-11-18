CLOSE
2019’s Top R&B Songs To Add To Your Playlist

Posted November 18, 2019

2019 Forbes Under 30 Summit

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

From velvety ballads to rhythmic grooves R&B reigned supreme in 2019. We saw dynamic duets from Bruno Mars and Cardi B. Heavyweights like Mary J. Blige and fresh faces including, Fifth Harmony alumna, Normani also dominated the charts with massive hits.

Get ready to update your playlist! Check out the hottest songs of 2019:

1. “Spirit” by Beyoncé

2. “Steady Love” by India Arie

3. “Talk” by Khalid

4. “No Guidance” by Chris Brown ft. Drake

5. “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X, ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

6. “Please Me” by Cardi B and Bruno Mars

7. “Love Again” by Brandy and Daniel Caesar

8. “Motivation” by Normani

9. “Show Me Love” by Alicia Keys ft. 21 Savage and Miguel

10. “Juice” by Lizzo

11. “Morning” by Teyana Taylor, ft. Kehlani

12. “BMO” by Ari Lennox

13. “Juicy” by Doja Cat

14. “Dancing With A Stranger” by Sam Smith, ft. Normani

15. “Mr. Big Shot” by Nicole Bus

16. “Me + You” by Monica

17. “Playing Games” by Summer Walker, ft. Bryson Tiller

18. “When You Love Somebody” by Robin Thicke

19. “What You Did” by Mahalia, ft. Ella Mai

20. “U Say” by The Bonfyre, ft. 6lack

21. “Nights Like This” by Kehlani, ft. Ty Dolla $ign

22. “Know” by Mary J Blige

23. “Binz” by Solange

24. “Something Keeps Calling” by Raphael Saadiq, ft. Rob Bacon

25. “Enough” by Fantasia

26. “King James” by Anderson.Paak

27. “I Don’t Think You’re Ready” by Tank

28. “Stay High” by Brittany Howard

29. “Simmer” by Mahalia, ft. Burna Boy

30. “Caught Up” by Majid Jordan, ft. Khalid

31. “The Rain” by K. Michelle

32. “Perfect” by Johnny Gill, ft. Ralph Tresvant

33. “Just Right” by Raheem DeVaughn

34. “Sleep On It” by Gallant

35. “Die A Little Bit” by Tinashe, ft. Ms. Banks

36. “Commitment” by Monica

