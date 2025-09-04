Our Queen B turns 44 on September 4th, and her influence on music remains unmatched. From timeless classics like “Halo” to modern hits like “CUFF IT,” Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter has racked up billions of streams across the globe. With a mix of iconic anthems and global sensations, Beyoncé continues to prove year after year why she remains the undisputed Queen of music.
Take a look as we show you the top 15 most-streamed Beyoncé songs.
TRENDING: Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour Wraps As Highest Grossing Country Tour
TRENDING: The 50 Hottest, Flyest & Sexiest Looks from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour
15 Most Streamed Beyoncé Songs was originally published on majic945.com
1. HALO
1.82 billion streams
2. Crazy in Love
Over 1.3 billion streams
3. Telephone (Lady GaGa ft. Beyoncé )
4. CUFF IT
Over 916 million streams
5. Perfect Duet (Ed Sheeran & Beyoncé)
835 million streams
6. Single Ladies
Over 800 million streams
7. Love on Top
Over 733 million streams
8. Irreplaceable
Over 731 million streams
9. TEXAS HOLD ‘EM
10. If I Were a Boy
696.9 million streams
11. Drunk in Love
Over 1.4 billion streams
12. Run the World
Over 600 million streams
13. 7/11
Over 1.2 billion streams
14. Partition
Over 568.6 million streams
15. BREAK MY SOUL
Over 1 Billion streams
-
