10 Times Keke Palmer Gave Us Style Goals

Watching Keke Palmer glow up is the ultimate inspiration. The child star went from small television roles to hosting the MTV Video Music Awards. Let’s not forget her time with the Good Morning America family. Her spirit, along with her desire to push the Black community forward, made this gig the perfect platform for her.
1. KEKE PALMER ON WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, 2019Source:Getty
Keke Palmer chopped it up on the set of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, clad in a white corset paired with a matching skirt.
2. KEKE PALMER AT THE TORONTO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL, 2019Source:Getty
Keke Palmer attended the “Hustlers” premiere during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival clad in a Roberto Cavalli dress and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.
3. KEKE PALMER AT THE AUDI CANADA, SOFIA AND WORLD CLASS POST-SCREENING EVENT FOT “HUSTLERS”, 2019Source:Getty
Keke Palmer attended the Audi Canada, Sofia and World Class post-screening event for “Hustlers” a full-length grey dress.
4. KEKE PALMER AT THE ALEXANDER WANG + “HUSTLERS” SCREENING, 2019Source:Getty
Keke Palmer attended the Alexander Wang & STXfilms’ New York Special Screening of “Hustlers” event clad in a black mini dress.
5. KEKE PALMER AT THE ANGEL BALL, 2019Source:Getty
Keke Palmer attended the Angel Ball 2019 in a purple ruffled tiered J. Mendel Spring 2020 gown.
6. KEKE PALMER AT THE 11TH ANNUAL GOVERNORS AWARDS GALA, 2019Source:Getty
Keke Palmer attended the 11th Annual Governors Awards gala clad in a purple Christian Siriano deep V gown.
7. KEKE PALMER AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Keke Palmer attended the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards dressed in a sequins and Swarovski crystals covered Yousef Aljasmi gown.
8. KEKE PALMER AT THE THROUGH HER LENS LUNCHEON, 2019Source:Getty
Keke Palmer attended the Through her Lens Luncheon event in a full-on Chanel ensemble.
9. KEKE PALMER AT THE TIME 100 NEXT EVENT, 2019Source:Getty
Keke Palmer attended Time 100 Next event in a gorgeous Cong Tri Spring 2020 dress.
10. KEKE PALMER AT THE IFP GOTHAM AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Keke Palmer attended the 2019 IFP Gotham Awards in a feathered Khyeli Fall 2018 dress.