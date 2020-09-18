Can you envision Jada Pinkett Smith without her signature pixie cut? That style has followed her throughout her career. While she has been known to switch it up from time to time, she always goes back to her very chic, very short hairstyle.

Jada’s hair is one of the many things she has to offer. The actress has taught us a thing or two about authenticity. This year alone, she showed us women what it means to be true to yourself, despite what others may think. She’s used her Red Table Talk show to give us deeper insight to her life, values, and opinions. She’s also provided a platform for people who need their voices heard. Who can forget that big sister moment when Jada invited Jordyn Woods on the show to tell her side of the Kardashian fiasco?

Throughout Jada’s career, she’s proven herself to be the down ass chick that everyone wants on her team. She’s taken her career as an actress and built it into a full on empire that includes her role as a singer, songwriter, screenwriter, producer, host, and all-around business woman. In her 49 years on earth, Jada has starred in more than 20 feature films, launched a music career, started a production company, wrote a children’s book, raised 2 kids, started a clothing line, and so much more.

Jada’s list of accolades can go on forever. Although she’s made many contributions to Black culture, that short pixie cut will forever be a staple when it comes to style. In honor of her 49th birthday, we’re counting down 10 times Jada Pinkett Smith’s pixie cut gave us life.

10 Times Jada Pinkett Smith’s Pixie Cut Gave Us Life was originally published on hellobeautiful.com