10 Fall Shoes You’ll Want To Add To Your Fall Line-Up

Fall is here and it’s ready for it’s seasonal shine. I wasn’t ready for such a fast transition, but it’s time switch out those flip flops for ankle booties. I’m a huge fan of the fall because it allows me to wear a few layers and show off my fancy footwear. From thigh high boots to Uggs, my feet thoroughly enjoy this transitional period.
This season, there are a few styles you’ll want to add to your Fall lineup. Animal print boots will continue to be a staple piece for your wardrobe. You can find just about any print available in every style imaginable. Get your leopard, snakeskin, zebra, and tiger patterns in ankle booties, mid-calf length, knee-length and thigh-high boots. Sock-style ankle booties with sheer detailing are a must-have for the season. Just because the fall weather is here, doesn’t mean you have to put the toes away just yet.
Sneakers are becoming chunkier and funkier. The swollen sneaker trend is so 90’s and it’s here to dominate yet another fashion season. Look forward to seeing colorful sneakers with larger, thicker soles. In the same respect, you can find your basic, trendy kicks that will definitely keep your feet looking fresh.
Stocking up on fall footwear can be a hassle. With so many available options, shoe shopping can become overwhelming. If you’re not sure what to add to your fall lineup, I’m here to help you out. Take a look at 10 shoes you need this season.
1. AQUATALIA POSEY SNAKESKIN-EMBOSSED LEATHER ANKLE BOOTS, $249.99Source:Saksoff5th
The Aquatalia Posey booties ($249.99, www.saksoff5th.com) are perfect for the fall. With an almond-toe and snakeskin print, your feet will be right on trend. The fusion of the cognac and black colors create a beautiful transitional piece into the new season. The 3 inch block heel is high enough to get you off the ground but low enough to provide some comfort.
2. CALVIN KLEIN’S TEX HARNESS LEATHER ANKLE BOOTS, $572.99Source:Calvin Klein
Everyone needs a pair of casual booties. These sleek leather ankle boots by Calvin Klein ($572.99, www.Saksoff5th.com) will give you few years of usage. I especially enjoy the harness design on the side of the boots. These boots are also available in white. White ankle boots have been on trend for a few seasons now, so this style would be a great addition.
3. JIMMY CHOO X TIMBERLAND BOOTS, $1,295.00Source:Jimmy Choo X Timberland
This Jimmy Choo X Timberland collaboration is fire! If you’re down for the splurge, you can add the Wheat Tims with a crystal collar ($1,295.00, www.jimmychoo.com) to your closet. I’ve always been a fan of the traditional wheat Timberlands, but this new look screams luxury. If you’re not interested in dropping a few hundred on these bad boys, you can make it a cute little DIY project.
4. STEVE MADDEN’S VAVA BURGUNDY PATENT BOOTS, $129.95Source:Steve Madden
You can’t enter the fall with out a pair of thigh high boots. The Vava Burgundy Patent Boots ($129.95, www.SteveMadden.com ) are a must-have. If you’re not a fan of the burgundy color, you can take your pick from the black, black crocodile, black Paris, black patent leather, multicolored snakeskin, brown and tan cow print, cognac patent leather, tan snakeskin, pink patent leather, pink snakeskin, red, and white crocodile colors.
5. ADIDAS ZX 9000 CONCEPTS’ BOSTON MARATHON SNEAKERS, $249.99Source:adidas
Classic Adidas are cool, but have you seen the new Adidas Concepts sneakers ($249.99, www.kicksonfire.com)? These silver metallic sneakers are in honor of the Boston Marathon. Constructed from mostly metallic silver foil, the sneakers feature splashes of grey, navy, white and red. The dually branded kicks have both the concepts logo and the Adidas logo.
6. PUBLIC DESIRE’S DIAMOND NUDE FISHNET STILETTO HEELS, $67.99Source:Public Desire
Need some sparkle? Public Desire’s Diamond Nude Fishnet Stiletto Heels ($67.99, www.publicdesire.com) just might do the trick. These booties will turn definitely heads. Sock-like booties have been on the rise lately. It’s a new spin on the otherwise classic footwear style. Summer may be gone, but that doesn’t mean the toes can’t come out to play.
7. SHOEDAZZLE’S OSEYE MID CALF BOOT, $42.95Source:Shoedazzle
A classic black knee-high boot is a fall necessity. Shoedazzle’s Oseye Mid Calf Boot ($42.95, www.Shoedazzle.com) will go with just about anything.
Because the heels on the Oseye boots aren’t that high, you can probably get away with wearing them for an extended period of time. Comfort is a major deciding factor when it comes to weighing the pros and cons of a shoe purchase.
8. Fila Disrupter II wedgeSource:FILA
The chunky sneakers trend made it back for another season. The classic white Fila kicks ($80.00, www.Fila.com) aren’t too over the top like most chunky footwear.
I must admit, this was one trend I wasn’t too fond of but these platform-style sneakers have grown on me. If you want to switch up your white sneaker game, I suggest you add these to your shopping cart. You won’t regret it.
9. PNK ELEPHANT’S BLACK GALAXY BOOT, $97.00Source:Pnk Elephant
The Pnk Elephant Black Galaxy Boots ($97.00, www.peblair.com) are 4 inches of heaven. With metallic stretch rib material, these thigh-high shoes will fit any thigh!
I’m a fan of these boots because they look so comfortable. You can dress them up with a mini skirt, or throw them on over a pair of boots. Either way, your foot work will be a topic of conversation.
10. JESSICA RICH LOVE PUMP, $250.00Source:Jessica Rich
These neon patent leather trim pumps by Jessica Rich are so good! The Love Pumps ($250.00, www.JessicaRich.com) are the type of shoes you wear from the car to a chair. At 4.7 inches high, you’d better be a heel-wearing pro to rock these.
The Love Pumps are right on trend with their perspex style. The added pop of color is perfection. If you think these bad boys are splurge-worthy, I’d suggest you treat yourself.