CLOSE
HomeRadio One Exclusives

10 Easy Melt-In-Your Mouth Ice Cream Sandwich Recipes

Posted August 2, 2019

Here’s something that’s sure to hit the spot on this Friday!

August 2nd marks National Ice Cream Sandwich Day and we’ve complied a list of 10 easy make at home ice cream sandwiches that we bet would rival your favorite store brand treat.

10 Easy Melt-In-Your Mouth Ice Cream Sandwich Recipes was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

1. Brownie Ice Cream Sandwich

2. Fruity Pebbles Ice Cream Sandwich

3. Oreo Ice Cream Sandwiches

4. Poop Emoji Ice Cream Sandwiches

5. Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich Recipe

6. Donut Ice Cream Sandwich

7. Churro Ice Cream Sandwiches

8. Chocolate Waffle Ice Cream Tacos

9. Ice Cream Sandwich Cake

10. Protein Ice Cream Sandwiches

Latest
7 items
7 Times Viola Davis Gave Us First Lady…
 13 hours ago
08.27.19
15 items
Richard Pryor Allegedly Put Out Hit On Paul…
 16 hours ago
08.27.19
Roland Martin Talks To Former NFL Star Brian…
 22 hours ago
08.27.19
Melvin Crispell III Wins Season 9 Of ‘BET…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
People Weren’t Too Pleased That Rihanna Will Honor…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
“I’ve Done It Twice” Angela Bassett Reveals She’s…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close