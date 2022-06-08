10 Classic Albums That Turned 20 In 2022

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

It’s not like we need a reminder to celebrate Black music, but we’ll never pass up the opportunity to uplift the entertainers and bodies of work that have shaped our culture. Black Music Month is upon us and we’re celebrating by getting our nostalgic fix by looking back at these classic Black albums released in 2002 that turn (or turned) 20 this year.

2002 was an influential year for music. Ashanti released her record-breaking self-titled debut album breaking the record for the biggest first-week sales for a debut woman artist at the time. B2k brought back the Black boy band with their eponymous debut album that peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard charts and number one in the hearts of teen girls everywhere. Amerie had the summer on lock with her infectious and feel-good hit Why Don’t We Fall In Love. 20 years later, we’re still singing along to songs that have transcended time.

Music has unified our people since the days of Billie Holiday, Josephine Baker, and beyond. Decades later, we have several artists that nostalgically bring us back to those moments on the stoop, where our favorite songs blasted from a boom box.

From Ashanti to Jay-Z’s The Blueprint 2: The Gift & The Curse, these classic albums became the love language of our generation. In honor of Black music, we wanted to round up a few of our favorite records turning 20 this year. Let’s just say the nostalgia is real. Since we’re happily celebrating Black music month, we’re taking a look back at the albums turning 20 that shaped us.

