Jack Daniel’s New Beginnings: Make It Count

Posted October 25, 2021

Jack Daniel's- New Beginnings. Make It Count- Landing Page/ Social Graphics_Majic DC_RD Washington DC_October 2021

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey began with grit and determination, and through the years, the brand grew, innovated, overcame obstacles, and adapted to the changing times.

Today, Jack Daniel’s continues to thrive in part due to family, customers, and partner support.

Now it’s time to MAKE IT COUNT!

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey would like to assist Black, small-business owners within the greater (Washington D.C.) area by providing three $5,000 prizes to owners whose brand reflects the robust flavors of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, and Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire! Simply enter below and blaze New Beginnings!

