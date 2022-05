WIND DOWN THURSDAYS Presented by MGM National Harbor

FREE Jazz and R&B Summer Concert Series

June 2nd – Sep 29th from 6:30-8:30pm

Located at MGM National Harbor, Outside on the Potomac Plaza

Wind Down Thursdays, your Favorite Free Local Jazz and R&B Summer Concert Series is back at MGM National Harbor. Get ready to unwind outside on the Potomac Plaza at MGM National Harbor EVERY Thursday from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. With mutliple bar locations and easy access to Diablo’s Cantina or Tap Sports Bar, this will be the premier free music experience of the Summer. Get more information and the artist schedule below. MGM National Harbor – Monumental Happens Here.

Tents, coolers and outside beverages are not permitted.

ARTIST(S) AND PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE: