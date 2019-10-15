Back To Events

Get Your Tickets To Urban One Honors

Add to Calendar
Urban One Honors
  • Date/time: December 5th, 8:00pm to 11:59pm
  • Venue: The Theater at MGM National Harbor
  • Address: MGM National Ave, Oxon Hill, MD, 20745
  • Web: More Info

CLICK HERE AND GET YOUR TICKETS

Get Ready!

Join us for the Urban One Honors! A star-studded awards event that will celebrate 40 years of Radio One.

Urban One Honors takes place on Thursday, December 5th at The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, MD. Presale tickets are on sale now until Thursday!

Use the presale code “40years” and get your tickets today!

CLICK HERE AND GET YOUR TICKETS

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Check Out The Stars On The Urban One Honors Red Carpet
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors
59 photos
Videos
Latest
Rihanna Praises Writer For Winging ‘Vogue’ Interview, Said…
 1 day ago
10.15.19
Macabre Video Of Fake Trump Murdering Obama, Maxine…
 2 days ago
10.15.19
New Music Alert! Lauryn Hill To Release Her…
 2 days ago
10.15.19
Wooden Cross Made From Titanic Wreckage Up For…
 2 days ago
10.15.19
14-Year-Old Black Girl Used A White Profile Picture…
 2 days ago
10.15.19
DMX Checks Himself Into Rehab, Cancels Upcoming Concerts
 3 days ago
10.14.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close