Unsung R&B Cruise

Unsung Cruise
  • Date/time: October 11th to October 18th
The 2020 Unsung R&B Cruise is a party that that celebrates the songs, the artists and the voices you’ve listened to every day, including Classic R&B;, Funk and Hip Hop from the 80s and 90. The cruise will be sailing October 11, 2020, from the port of Baltimore for seven days with the music you love, comedy, interaction with the celebs onboard, parties, seminars, incredible ports… Nonstop activities!

Rickey Smiley and Russ Parr will be your Captains of Entertainment on the 2020 Unsung R&B Cruise.

