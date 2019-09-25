Back To Events

The Thurgood Marshall College Fund 32nd Anniversary Awards Gala

Add to Calendar
Thurgood Marshall College Fund 32nd Anniversary Awards Gala
  • Date/time: October 19th
  • Venue: Washington Marriott Wardman Park
  • Address: 2660 Woodley Rd NW, Washington, D.C., 20008

The Thurgood Marshall College Fund’s Anniversary Awards Gala, the organization’s largest fundraiser, is a time for celebration and for recognizing individuals who have a positive impact on his or her industry, as well as believes in education and the lives of students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs). This event has become one of the largest nonpolitical events in Washington, DC. Proceeds from the event not only drive the success of TMCF but changes the lives and fuels the dreams of so many deserving HBCU and PBI students through scholarships and programs.

Celebrating 32 years, the theme of the Anniversary Gala is Developing Minds… Delivering Dreams. This event will sell out – get your table or seat now!

CLICK HERE FOR MORE

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
[Photos] Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
27 photos
Videos
Latest
Motown Records Founder Berry Gordy Announces Retirement [Video]
 21 hours ago
09.26.19
Jim Jones & Chrissy Lose NJ Mansion To…
 21 hours ago
09.26.19
Beyoncé Dubs Blue Ivy “A Cultural Icon” In…
 1 day ago
09.26.19
Taraji P. Henson Doesn’t Want Bridesmaids For Her…
 1 day ago
09.26.19
Oprah Opens Up About Her Bad Case Of…
 1 day ago
09.26.19
“Born Again” MAGA Enthusiast Kanye West Reportedly Will…
 2 days ago
09.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close