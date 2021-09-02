The Blue Soiree: Celebrating Howard and Hampton Universities (blue is the color of the day)

Location: South Lawn Oxon Hill Manor, 6901 Oxon Hill Rd, Oxon Hill MD 20745

Event Time: September 18th, 4 pm – 8 pm

Ticket: $45 (selling in sets of 2 and 4) Purchase at pgparksdirect.com keyword Oxon Hill

Entertainment: Carolyn Malachi (90 minute performance), Radio One DJ’s with Vic Jagger (TBD)

Food: Charcuterie Boxes and Cheese Cake Desert included with tickets, and a drink ticket

Drinks: Beer, Wine, and Water

Expected Attendance: 300

Rain or shine

