The Blue Soiree: Celebrating Howard and Hampton Universities (blue is the color of the day)
Location: South Lawn Oxon Hill Manor, 6901 Oxon Hill Rd, Oxon Hill MD 20745
Event Time: September 18th, 4 pm – 8 pm
Ticket: $45 (selling in sets of 2 and 4) Purchase at pgparksdirect.com keyword Oxon Hill
Entertainment: Carolyn Malachi (90 minute performance), Radio One DJ’s with Vic Jagger (TBD)
Food: Charcuterie Boxes and Cheese Cake Desert included with tickets, and a drink ticket
Drinks: Beer, Wine, and Water
Expected Attendance: 300
Rain or shine
