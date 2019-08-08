Step Out: Walk To Stop Diabetes D.C.

Walk as a United Front.

When you register for the Step Out Walk to Stop Diabetes you become a part of the American Diabetes Association’s team. Walking together with family, friends and coworkers shows your community you want a cure. Walking is a great way to get out and get healthy all while celebrating those living with diabetes.

The Step Out Walk Event Day is Special.

Participating in the Step Out Walk is an experience you will never forget. You will be joining your community members along the beautiful route who share your passion to fight diabetes. You will be helping people in your own community who live with this disease every day.

Your Step Out Day experience includes:

Start line ceremonies with inspiring speakers.

Well-marked walk route.

Fully stocked rest stops.

Refreshments and post walk celebrations.

Fundraise like a Champ.

After registering, you will have access to your Participant Center, which is your fundraising hub. You will have a personal page to share your story, mobile apps, email templates and more. Fundraising has never been easier. And our new 2019 Recognition Gifts are sure to inspire!

Your Impact is Widespread When You Register:

You’re raising awareness in your community about diabetes

You’re supporting life-saving research

You’re helping people who are discriminated against because they have diabetes.

Make a difference and register for the Step Out Walk to Stop Diabetes today!

All minors must be accompanied by an adult/guardian. More Event Details can be found here!

