Majic 102.3/92.7 Presents “She IS” Women’s Empowerment Luncheon [Click Here To Buy Tickets]

SHE IS Women’s Empowerment Luncheon
  • Date/time: March 21st, 1:00pm to 5:00pm
  • Venue: Martin's Crosswinds
  • Address: 7400 Greenway Center Dr,, Greenbelt, MD, 20770
Majic 102.3/92.7 presents “She IS“, a women’s empowerment luncheon celebrating the SHE in you for Women’s History Month. Join us for an afternoon of inspiration and motivation as we honor outstanding women in public service, community activism, ministry, education, entertainment, sports, and business. She IS will feature performances by music sensation Avery Sunshine, inspirational powerhouse Anita Wilson, and TV host and R&B songstress Syleena Johnson.

She is beautiful, She is powerful, She is smart, She is accomplished, She is…YOU!

 

