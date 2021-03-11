Back To Events

She Is Virtual Women’s Empowerment Summit

  • Date/time: March 25th
  • Venue: She Is Virtual Women's Empowerment Summit
Save the date, March 25th at 7pm! MajicDC and MGM National Harbor present She IS, a Women’s History Month virtual celebration honoring the many achievements of women. Enjoy great performances from Koryn Hawthorne, Syleena Johnson, Anita Wilson and Avery Sunshine. Plus, an empowering keynote speech from Mona Scott-Young. She IS powerful. She IS smart. She IS accomplished. She IS. MGM National Harbor.…Monumental Happens Here.

