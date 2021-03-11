She Is Virtual Women’s Empowerment Summit

Save the date, March 25th at 7pm! MajicDC and MGM National Harbor present She IS, a Women’s History Month virtual celebration honoring the many achievements of women. Enjoy great performances from Koryn Hawthorne, Syleena Johnson, Anita Wilson and Avery Sunshine. Plus, an empowering keynote speech from Mona Scott-Young. She IS powerful. She IS smart. She IS accomplished. She IS. MGM National Harbor.…Monumental Happens Here.

