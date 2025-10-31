Redeemers Church of Christ & Bread of Life Inc. Food Drive

Radio One D.C. is proud to partner with Redeemers Church of Christ to support our community. We know times are tough, and we are here to help.

Join us this Saturday from 10 AM to 4 PM at 10001 Aerospace Road in Lanham for a special community event. Pastor Kobby and the Redeemers Church family will be giving away free food, hygiene products, and essential household supplies to those in need.

This is all about community helping community. Please come if you need support, and spread the word to anyone who could benefit. Together, we are stronger.

