Prince George’s County Department Of Family Services Father’s Day Pledge

- Date/time: June 13th, 6:00pm to 7:30pm
- Venue: FRATERNAL ORDER OF POLICE
- Phone: 301-265-8423
- Address: LODGE 112, 15920 MARLBORO PIKE, UPPER MARLBORO,, MD, 20772
- Web: More Info
Join the Prince George’s County Department Of Family Services for the Father’s Day Pledge
Father’s Day is a celebration honoring fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the influence of fathers in our community. We are inviting residents to make a pledge and help us collect signatures in support of a vision of a community free of domestic violence.
The event will be in person and virtual. Registration is required, if attending in person. Due to Covid-19, our in-person capacity will be limited.
LIVE LINK https://fathers-day-pledge-2022.eventbrite.com
Watch Online on the MajicDC Facebook Page, YouTube and MyMajicDC.com
For More Information, Contact Elio Wade |301-265-8423 | EMWade@co.pg.md.us