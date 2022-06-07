Prince George’s County Department Of Family Services Father’s Day Pledge

Join the Prince George’s County Department Of Family Services for the Father’s Day Pledge

MONDAY, JUNE 13, 2022 6:00PM-7:30PM

AT THE FRATERNAL ORDER OF POLICE, LODGE 112

15920 MARLBORO PIKE, UPPER MARLBORO, MD 20772

Father’s Day is a celebration honoring fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the influence of fathers in our community. We are inviting residents to make a pledge and help us collect signatures in support of a vision of a community free of domestic violence.

The event will be in person and virtual. Registration is required, if attending in person. Due to Covid-19, our in-person capacity will be limited.

LIVE LINK https://fathers-day-pledge-2022.eventbrite.com

Watch Online on the MajicDC Facebook Page, YouTube and MyMajicDC.com

For More Information, Contact Elio Wade |301-265-8423 | EMWade@co.pg.md.us