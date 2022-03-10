- Date/time: March 19th, 10:00am to 12:00pm
- Venue: Facebook, YouTube, MajicDC.com and PraiseDC.com
- Web: More Info
The Prince George’s County Department of Family Services presents: MOMENTUM Men Breaking Cycles and Building New Legacies, Saturday, March 19th, 10am-12pm on Facebook, YouTube, PraiseDC.com and MyMajicDC.com.
Featuring Keynote speaker: Mr. Eugene Schneeberg, President of Fathers Forward and author of “I Never Met My Father: My Journey from Fatherless to Fatherhood.”
He will explore the connection between strong fathers, strong families and strong communities.
Mens Commission will kick off this year’s Fatherhood Honors Award nominations.
Ages: Middle school and older
Student Learning Hours Available. For More Information Call: 301-265-8423
