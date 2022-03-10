Back To Events

Momentum: Men Breaking Cycles and Building New Legacies

Momentum - Men Breaking Cycles and Building New Legacies
  • Date/time: March 19th, 10:00am to 12:00pm
  • Venue: Facebook, YouTube, MajicDC.com and PraiseDC.com
The Prince George’s County Department of Family Services presents: MOMENTUM Men Breaking Cycles and Building New Legacies, Saturday, March 19th, 10am-12pm on Facebook, YouTube, PraiseDC.com and MyMajicDC.com.

Featuring Keynote speaker: Mr. Eugene Schneeberg, President of Fathers Forward and author of “I Never Met My Father: My Journey from Fatherless to Fatherhood.”
He will explore the connection between strong fathers, strong families and strong communities.

Mens Commission will kick off this year’s Fatherhood Honors Award nominations.

Ages: Middle school and older

Student Learning Hours Available.   For More Information Call: 301-265-8423

