The Prince George’s County Department of Family Services presents: MOMENTUM Men Breaking Cycles and Building New Legacies, Saturday, March 19th, 10am-12pm on Facebook, YouTube, PraiseDC.com and MyMajicDC.com.

Featuring Keynote speaker: Mr. Eugene Schneeberg, President of Fathers Forward and author of “I Never Met My Father: My Journey from Fatherless to Fatherhood.”

He will explore the connection between strong fathers, strong families and strong communities.

Mens Commission will kick off this year’s Fatherhood Honors Award nominations.

Ages: Middle school and older

Student Learning Hours Available. For More Information Call: 301-265-8423

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: