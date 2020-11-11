Back To Events

Maryland Health Connection Virtual Health Forum with Vic Jagger

Maryland Health Connection Virtual Health Forum with Vic Jagger
  • Date/time: November 12th
  • Venue: Maryland Health Connection Virtual Health Forum
  • Address: With Vic Jagger and the Maryland Health Connection
  • Web: More Info
You work hard every day—you deserve help paying for a health plan that fits your needs AND budget. Last year, 9 in 10 who enrolled through @MarylandConnect got financial help to get health coverage. It’s worth checking out! #GetCoveredMD Join us this Thursday, November 12, with Vic Jagger along with Mychelle Newkirk and Anna Fiaty from Maryland Health Connection, the state’s health insurance marketplace – as they talk about what’s available, how to enroll, the costs, and more!  Watch on MyMajicDC.com, FB Live and the MyMajicDC YouTube Page!

