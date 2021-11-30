Back To Events

Maryland Health Connection Virtual Forum with Tiffany Harris and Asia

Maryland Health Connection Virtual Event with Asia
  • Date/time: December 6th, 6:00pm to 7:00pm
  • Venue: Facebook, YouTube and MyMajicDC.com
  More Info
All Marylanders can get a health plan this open enrollment period!   Join us on Monday, Dec 6th at 6pm to talk health insurance coverage.  Asia is hosting Tiffany Harris from Maryland Health Connection to talk about the importance of health coverage and the plans available this open enrollment period.   Watch on the Majic 102.3/92.7 Facebook Page, YouTube and MyMajicDC.com!

 

 

