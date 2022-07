On Tuesday, July 19th, 6-7PM EST, MAJIC 102.3/92.7 FM will host “In Our Own Voice – Post Roe: Now What for Black Women?” on MAJIC DC’s Facebook Page, YouTube and MYMAJICDC.COM.

Featured Panelists:

• Marcela Howell, President & CEO

In Our Own Voice: National Black Women’s Reproductive Justice Agenda

• Erin Grant, Deputy Director

Abortion Care Network

• Kwajelyn J. Jackson, Executive Director

Feminist Women’s Health Center

Sponsored by: In Our Own Voice: National Black Women’s Reproductive Justice Agenda