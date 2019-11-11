Help Radio One Support Food 4 Families 2019

On Thursday, November 21, drop off cash, checks and non-perishable canned/boxed food* all day long at the University of the District of Columbia, between 6am and 7pm. NEWS4 anchor Pat Lawson Muse will be broadcasting LIVE from this location all day. Other NEWS4 and Telemundo44 anchors and reporters will join Pat throughout the day, along with personalities from our stations here at Radio One.

*Here’s what we recommend if you’d like to donate canned or boxed food:

Canned vegetables (yams, greens, carrots, green beans, corn)

Cranberry sauce

Canned fruits

Canned milk

Peanut butter and other nut butters

Soups (boxed and canned)

Dry goods (stuffing, rice, macaroni & cheese, mashed potatoes)

Please check the expiration dates before donating.

Thank you to all of our Food 4 Families partners who help us do this important work, and to our partners who help us identify the people in need who receive your donations. And, thank YOU! Together, we are Working 4 The Community!

There are many ways that you can help!

Make a secure online credit card donation here

Mail a check made out to Food 4 Families/GWCF to:

NBC4 – Food 4 Families

Attn: Community Affairs Dept.

4001 Nebraska Ave NW

Washington, DC 20016

