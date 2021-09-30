- Date/time: October 5th, 5:00pm to 5:30pm
- Venue: Getting Real with Virginia Housing: Session 2
- Address: Facebook, YouTube and MyMajicDC.com
- Web: More Info
Is it time for homeownership? Join us on FB Live for “Getting Real with Virginia Housing: Session 2″ on Tuesday, October 5th at 5 pm.
We will discuss credit, and what you need to know regarding credit scores when buying a home and more.
Featuring: Frank Webster, Western Region Development Officer, and Georgette(Gigi) Houchins, Hampton Roads Region Business Development. Co-Hosted by Vic Jagger.
Watch on the MajicDC Facebook Page, YouTube and MyMajicDC.com
Sponsored by: Virginia Housing Development Authority
Equal Housing Opportunity.
