Getting Real with Virginia Housing: Session 2

Virginia Housing Development Authority
  • Date/time: October 5th, 5:00pm to 5:30pm
  • Address: Facebook, YouTube and MyMajicDC.com
Is it time for homeownership? Join us on FB Live for “Getting Real with Virginia Housing: Session 2″ on Tuesday, October 5th at 5 pm.

We will discuss credit, and what you need to know regarding credit scores when buying a home and more.

Featuring: Frank Webster, Western Region Development Officer, and Georgette(Gigi) Houchins, Hampton Roads Region Business Development.  Co-Hosted by Vic Jagger.

Watch on the MajicDC Facebook Page, YouTube and MyMajicDC.com

Sponsored by: Virginia Housing Development Authority

Equal Housing Opportunity.

 

 

